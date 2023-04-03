Secret Invasion, WrestleMania, The Orville & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WrestleMania, Secret Invasion, The Boys, Yellowjackets, Stargirl/Titans, Doctor Who, SNL, The Orville & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Genesis with "Turn It On Again," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? WWE WrestleMania Day 2, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Amazon's The Boys, Showtime's Yellowjackets, WWE/Vince McMahon, DC's Stargirl/HBO Max's Titans, BBC's Doctor Who, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Hulu's The Orville, BBC's The Avengers/Diana Rigg & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 3, 2023:

Reigns Triumphs Over Rhodes, Asserts WWE Supremacy at WrestleMania

Secret Invasion Preview Images & Official Series Overview Released

Edge Destroys Demon in History-Making Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Reportedly Teases Soldier Boy/Gen V Connection

Snoop Dogg Saves WrestleMania After Shane McMahon's Shocking Return

Bianca Belair Triumphs Over Asuka at WrestleMania in Best Match Ever

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Team Building Barbecue

Gunther, McIntyre, Sheamus: The Ultimate WrestleMania Triple Threat

Secret Invasion Trailer: Who Can Fury Trust If He Can't Trust Anyone?

Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Stuns WWE Universe

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania Highlights WWE's Dominance!

Report: Vince McMahon to Chair Merged WWE and UFC in Endeavor Sale

Stargirl/Titans Update: Brec Bassinger Drops Another Crossover Tease

Doctor Who: RTD Teases Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor: "We'll All Be Dancing!"

WrestleMania Sunday Preview: WWE Crushes AEW Once More Tonight

Secret Invasion Key Art Confirms June 21st Debut: Who Do You Trust?

SNL Gets "Weekend Update," Please Don't Destroy, Brunson/Day Boost

The Orville: Stop Dragging Your (Mouse) Feet on Show's Fate, Disney

The Avengers: Honoring Diana Rigg's Debut Season as Emma Peel

Star Trek, WrestleMania, Yellowstone, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

