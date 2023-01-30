Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Official Trailer: Our Thoughts & Takeaways Star Trek: Picard embarks on its "final voyage" on its own terms this time, as we break down what the official Season 3 trailer had to offer.

As we approach the home stretch before the premiere of the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, we get a more significant picture as far as how The Next Generation crew factors in. As per the tradition of most trailers, we get the tease of a ship, presumably the U.S.S. Titan-A being chased before it cuts to Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) telling his former first officer Captain Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), "We fight or we die" as if simpler words weren't spoken.

It starts with a crew member signaling a boatswain's call with Seven of Nine/Annika Hansen (Jeri Ryan) in a red command Starfleet uniform finally embracing her duties in the Federation with her more senior officers in Picard and Riker surveying the crew before she guides them to the bridge. The captain is having dinner with the two, warning them it might get boring before an incredulous Jean-Luc tries to confirm before the captain tells them, "They're probably not going to be blowing things up" as we shift to clips to the contrary. We see two Federations vessels collide. As the captain leaves them, Jean-Luc gets reflective, telling Will, "Those were the days."

As we hear the red alert signal, we hear Michael Dorn's Worf's voice talking about a mysterious threat to Starfleet as we see a fleet of Federation vessels heading what is likely battle. Troi (Marina Sirtis) confirms this "darkness" that is "all-consuming," which is a popular theme in Star Trek in general. We get a glimpse of Raffi (Michelle Hurd), who has something shot into her eyes, and Beverly (Gates McFadden), who warns her former captain not to trust anybody. Given the franchise's history or even Picard season one, this is not a surprise.

We get more of the mysterious players, including the season's featured villain, Vadic (Amanda Plummer), who's on a mission of vengeance. Will reminds Jean-Luc that this adventure feels different from the rest and "This is the end, my friend." We get more of other featured characters, including LeVar Burton's Geordi LaForge, Daniel Davis' Moriarty, Worf, Raffi, and Brent Spiner's Lore. We do see Raffi and Worf fight, Geordi giving Jean-Luc a dose of reality, and Lore is in the Starfleet yellow uniform. Does that mean he's filled Data's spot retaining his cynical edge without his cruelty? Before the trailer closes out, it looks like we're closer to a true TNG reunion, or at least with most of them sharing the same room. Star Trek: Picard premieres February 16 on Paramount+.