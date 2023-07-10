Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: paramount plus, preview, star trek, strange new worlds, trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E05 Images: Spock's Very Bad Day

Paramount+ posted preview images for the Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E05 "Charades."

During the most recent episode of Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room, we were treated to a preview of what's to come in the next episode of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. In S02E05: "Charades" (written by Kathryn Lyn & Henry Alonso Myers), a shuttle accident results in Spock's DNA being removed by some aliens. Yup, that means he's fully human – and about to face T'Pring's (Gia Sandhu) family. In the clip, we were treated to a little bit of the backstory on how it all came about – and now, we have the preview images for what looks to be a really bad day for Spock.

Here's a look at the preview for S02E05 "Charades" (kicking in at around the 29:45 mark) – followed by a look back at what we learned about the season before its launch:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Here's a look at what's ahead for the second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – followed by a rundown of what we previously learned about the new season:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

