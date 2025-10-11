Posted in: Conventions, Events, NYCC, Paramount+, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Clip: Enterprise Powerless

Check out the sneak peek at Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 that was released during New York Comic Con (NYCC).

During today's "Star Trek" Universe panel during New York Comic Con (NYCC), fans of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds were treated to an early look at the fourth season. Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Martin Quinn, and co-showrunners/executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman were on hand to preview what's to come, drop some new Season 4 images, and release a clip (which you can check out above) that finds itself going from rescuer to needing to be rescued when the Enterprise is left stranded and powerless.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Puppet Preview at SDCC 2025

"There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased executive producer Akiva Goldsman on the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), after screening a Season 4 teaser previewing Mount's Pike as a puppet. "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." Here's an early look at what's still to come:

In the upcoming fourth season, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise—led by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount)—embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

