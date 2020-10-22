Star Wars: Liam Neeson Addresses Future Involvement in Franchise

Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn is one of the most beloved characters of the Star Wars prequels despite his lone live-action appearance in The Phantom Menace (1999). While he's made vocal cameos in Dave Filoni's animated series The Clone Wars and in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker (uncredited), the actor hasn't made a return appearance since. While promoting his latest film Honest Thief, the star spoke to Collider about how he felt about the franchise and if he's been approached to reprise his Jedi role.

Liam Neeson's Star Wars Past

"I've done the voice for Qui-Gon Jinn in a couple of the animated versions of it," Neeson said. "I can't remember the names of them. Myself and Sam Jackson did our Jedi knights for those. I think I did two of them. But on film, I haven't been approached, no. I haven't really been following them, to be honest. I don't know if they've come to an end. I heard they did a film of Harrison [Ford]'s character, Han Solo, and that there was a bit of trouble with that. What do you think? Are Star Wars fans finished with it?"

The film in question was Solo (2018) with Alden Ehrenreich in the title role. While Collider explained how Disney+ is expanding Star Wars canon on the streamer, Neeson simply acknowledged. In another interview, the actor fondly remembered working on the 1999 film while defending his co-star Ahmed Best, who played Jar-Jar Binks. Where can Qui-Gon fit in the future? The obvious answer could be the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series starring Ewan McGregor that sees Luke's (Mark Hamill) former master on his own adventures before the events of A New Hope (1977) and after Revenge of the Sith (2005). Much as Sir Alec Guinness' Kenobi stayed in Luke's head during the events of The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), could we see Neeson take a similar role? Could Lucasfilm pull off a Qui-Gon solo series that takes place in the events before The Phantom Menace? You can read more about Neeson's work in Honest Thief, why Michael Collins still holds dear to his heart, and his experience working on Darkman, you can read the rest on Collider.