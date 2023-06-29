Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, recaps, Sting, wrestling

Sting Disrespects WWE With Dive Off Ladder on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite's main event was a disgrace to wrestling and affront to WWE lovers. 🤬 See how Sting goes overboard and tries to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 😖

Hey there, wrestling fans! 🎉 The Chadster is here once again to bring you the 🆕 latest updates from the wrestling world. Can you believe what went down on AEW Dynamite last night? 😱 Defying all odds and sensibilities, Sting and Darby Allin emerged victorious over Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in what many are calling thrilling main event. But was it truly thrilling, or was it an affront to true wrestling fans? 🤔 Let's dig in. 🥴

Right from the get-go, Darby charged at Sammy with what some might consider an impressive shotgun dropkick. 😒 Then Sting, goaded by Jericho to use his baseball bat—really showing some originality there, folks—delivered a cheap shot to Jericho. 🥊 The onslaught didn't stop there, folks, as they continued to use every prop and gimmick in sight to gain the upper hand, from steel ring steps to tables and even a ladder! 🪜 Seriously, how many shortcuts does a team need? ❓ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬

But the pinnacle of it all was, of course, Sting's dive. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 A 64-year-old leaping off a ladder onto tables outside the ring during the match? 🏋️ Sting, has your fame and glory in WWE taught you nothing? This reckless display for cheap audience cheers is nothing short of literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back ⚔️, and The Chadster won't stand for it. 💔

As the match reached its climax, Sting splashed Jericho.💦 The Chadster thought it would have ended there 🙄, but no, Jericho got back up and retaliated with a Code Breaker on Sting. But as if it was written in the stars (or the script unless Tony Khan is just letting them wing it out there 🙈 ), Sting quickly recovered and gives the Scorpion Death Lock, forcing Jericho to tap out. Can you believe that? 👀 Dynamite ended amidst the high praises from the announcers 😏, but The Chadster wasn't so impressed. 🙅‍♀️

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 How is it tenable that a grown, retired man like Sting is out there on Dynamite, engaging in reckless high-flying stunts just to get a pop from the crowd? 🙄 And all this happening in AEW? It's maddening! 🤯 And here's another thing: how come a legendary rivalry between Sting and Jericho, which expects to garner big ratings despite it being the first time it ever happened, unfolds in AEW? They've been in the same company before, but now, instead of wrestling with the dignity and respect a legendary conflict would command in WWE, they're playing out some B-grade script on Khan's show? It's maddening 🤦‍♀️

These struggles were compounded today when The Chadster, minding his own business, enjoying a calming walk and getting a dose of the deliciously eclectic tunes of Smash Mouth 🎧, was rudely interrupted by a speeding sports car. 🏎️ Suddenly, Tony Khan shows up—yes, you heard right—spewing AEW chants at yours truly! At least, The Chadster is pretty sure it was Tony Khan. The Chadster didn't get a great look at him, but who else would it be?! 🙃

But before The Chadster could tell Tony Khan to 🛑 stop being obsessed with him and mind his own business, Khan sped off through a puddle, splashing muddy water all over The Chadster! Flabbergasted, The Chadster could only stammer a vow in response, "Tony Khan, you'll pay for this, mark The Chadster's words…" 😤

Having dried off and cooled down, The Chadster is now sitting in his Miata, finishing up this post and sipping on a tasty White Claw seltzer 🍹, delightful despite the earlier events of today. Despite the distasteful display on Dynamite and Khan's intrusive antics, The Chadster stays true to his commitment to unbiased journalism, because who else will tell the raw, unstilted truth? Stay tuned folks, The Chadster will hold down the fort for all true wrestling fans. 💪😎

