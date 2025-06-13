Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Strange New Worlds, Mister Miracle, MITM & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Revival, The Pitt, Countdown, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Mister Miracle, Malcolm in the Middle, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's The Elephant, Adult Swim's Heist Safari, Adult Swim's Ninja Kamui, SYFY's Revival, Peacock's Crystal Lake, PBS & NPR, Warner Bros. Animation's Hit Squad, HBO Max's The Pitt, AEW, Prime Video's Reacher, Prime Video's Countdown, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Netflix's The Diplomat, Warner Bros. Animation's Mister Miracle, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Adult Swim's Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, BBC's Doctor Who, Cheers: Ted Danson & George Wendt, Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 13, 2025:

HBO Family, ThrillerMax & More Channels Set to End This August

What Is Adult Swim's The Elephant? A Very Special Animated Special

Heist Safari: Adult Swim Developing Genndy Tartakovsky's New Series

Ninja Kamui Gets 2-Season Renewal; Season 2 Subtitled "Red Vendetta"

Revival: Check Out Our Updated Season 1 Ep. 1 "Don't Tell Dad" Preview

Crystal Lake Showrunner Kane Teases Friday the 13th Announcement

PBS, NPR Defunding Passes House; Trump's Dumbing Down of U.S. Rolls On

Hit Squad: WBA, Anderson Ent. Taking Supermarionation to Next Level

The Pitt: Baker, Choi, Hollard & Iverson Join Season 2 Cast

AEW Summer Blockbuster Unbiased Review: A Total Box Office Bomb

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Confirms Season 4 Adapting "Gone Tomorrow"

Countdown Cast Has "Disgusting Amount of Chemistry": Jensen Ackles

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Ending with 6-Episode Season 5

The Diplomat Set for Fall 2025 Return; Season 3 Teaser Released

Mister Miracle: WBA, DC Studios Adapting King, Gerads Comics Series

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Casts Trio for Season 3

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: Adult Swim Previews Stop-Motion Series

Doctor Who Set to Return – As Animated Series (Hey, It's a Start)

Cheers Star Ted Danson on Still Processing George Wendt's Passing

Malcolm in the Middle: Bryan Cranston on Sullivan Passing on Revival

