Stranger Things 4: See How Jamie Campbell Bower Became Vecna

As "Big Bads" go, Netflix & the Duffer Bros' Stranger Things 4 doesn't take a backseat to anybody. With threads connecting back to not just the first season but to Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) early days with Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), we've seen Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna has been biding its time to make its presence known… a time when it thinks victory is finally at hand. And as we're sure you know by now, the huge vast majority of Vecna's look was physically created and not CGI, adding to the creepiness of those up-close moments. But you can't that look in ten minutes, so the streaming service was kind enough to share how the team was able to bring out Bower's inner Vecna.

Now here's a very sped-up look at how Vecna would come to life every day of filming:

Now here's a look back at those six new preview images for Volume 2 that were released earlier this week, highlighting the battle from all fronts:

And here's a sneak preview of what's to come when Netflix's Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 hits screens on July 1st:

So if spoilers are no longer a concern, then why not spend a good 45 minutes or so hanging out with the cast & creative team as they take a deep dive into Stranger Things 4 Volume 1:

And here's a nostalgic look back at the first volume of Stranger Things 4 (currently streaming… like you needed to be told):

Netflix's Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner). Now without further delay, we return you to your continued repeated viewings of the official trailer for the fourth season:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Now here's a look at the letter shared by the Duffer Bros announcing the series' end with the fifth season, but teasing that more from the show's universe might be on the way:

Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) joined the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) also joined in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman was promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) joined the cast.