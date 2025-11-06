Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

One Piece, Stranger Things 5, Buffy, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Stranger Things 5, Buffy, Paramount/WB, Wonder Man, The Walking Dead: Dead City, One Piece, and more!

Article Summary Netflix's One Piece Season 3 casts Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace for a highly anticipated new arc

Stranger Things 5 reveals final season character posters as fan excitement continues to build

Big TV news on SNL, Wonder Man, Buffy, AEW Dynamite, and The Walking Dead: Dead City

Stay on top of streaming & network highlights and much more in Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Paramount/Warner Bros. Discovery, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Disney+'s Wonder Man, Netflix's Bridgerton, Netflix's The Abandons, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, BBC & Prime Video's The Night Manager, Netflix's One Piece, Star Trek/Paramount, PBS's Masterpiece: Maigret, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 6th, 2025:

SNL Cast & Writers, Host Nikki Glaser Check In From Read-Thru

Stranger Things Day Countdown Brings Final Season Character Posters

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Size Doesn't Matter to Goldfish

Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar's Promise "Still Gets" to Armstrong

Paramount Considering Hostile Bid for Warner Bros. Discovery: Report

SNL 51 Cut For Time: Jane Wickline's Ode to Late-Night Hookup Texts

AEW Dynamite Preview: Blood & Guts Advantage Battles Commence

SNL Trio Wasn't Ready for Nikki Glaser's Roast in This Midweek Sketch

Wonder Man Teaser: Lights! Camera! Action! But Is Simon Ready?

Bridgerton Season 4 Mini-Teaser: Is Benedict Ready for Social Season?

The Abandons: Anderson & Headey Western Drama Gets Official Trailer

The Walking Dead: Dead City Star Morgan Welcomes Aimee Garcia to TWDU

The Night Manager Season 2 Images: BBC Previews Tom Hiddleston Return

One Piece Season 3 Welcomes Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace

Star Trek: Paramount Reportedly Ready to Move On From Kelvin Universe

Zohran Mamdani/SNL, The Boys & Mayfair Witches: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Maigret Stars Wainwright & Okwok on Becoming Franchise Torchbearers

It: Welcome to Derry Director/EP on Keeping Pennywise's Origin Vague

