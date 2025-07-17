Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Stranger Things 5, The Rookie, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: IWTV, Carrie, Reacher, The Rookie, Star Trek: SNW, Alien: Earth, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Stranger Things 5 drops its official teaser and new images ahead of the much-anticipated final season.

The Rookie stars showcase behind-the-scenes moments as they fuel anticipation for upcoming episodes.

Interview with the Vampire, Reacher, and Carrie updates keep fans buzzing with fresh production news.

Other BCTV Daily Dispatch highlights include Doctor Who returns, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds previews, and more top series news and views.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's 2025 ESPYS, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Prime Video's Carrie, Prime Video's Reacher, ABC's The Rookie, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, HBO Max's The Pitt, HBO's The Penguin, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who & Big Finish, BBC's Fawlty Towers, Crunchyroll, Prime Video's Ballard, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 17, 2025:

2025 ESPYS: Shane Gillis Takes on Trump/UFC, Jan. 6th, Epstein Files

Interview with the Vampire: Zaman Would Prefer Some Non-Lestat Music

Carrie: Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco Check In From Filming (Maybe?)

Reacher Season 4 "Ticking All The Boxes": Ritchson Posts Video Update

The Rookie: Eric Winter, Deric Augustine Bring Serious Boy Band Vibes

AEW Dynamite Preview: Fallout from Triumphant All In Texas PPV

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3: Our Updated E01, E02 Preview

Alien: Earth Character Profile Posters Spotlight Wendy, Curly & Nibs

The Walking Dead: Dead City Renewed; New Showrunner for Season 3

2025 ESPYS Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More!

The Pitt Star Noah Wyle on Tracy Ifeachor Not Returning for Season 2

The Penguin Star Cristin Milioti: Sofia's Story "Feels Unfinished"

Stranger Things 5 Official Teaser, New Images: "Let's End This, Kid"

Doctor Who: Eccleston's Ninth Doctor, Piper's Rose Return in "Snare"

Fawlty Towers: The Play Airing on UK TV for Sitcom's 50th Anniversary

Crunchyroll Adds ODDTAXI, Spice and Wolf Reboot Blu-Rays for October

Firefly/Whedon, Doctor Who/Disney, Elmo & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Leads to Kirk's First Day of Command: EP

Strange New Worlds: Martin Quinn on Carol Kane, Scotty/Pelia Dynamic

Strange New Worlds: Romijn, Chong Talk S03, Tease S04 "Big Swings"

Ballard: Did a Series Regular Die So Another Character Might Live?

