Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus Author on Duffers, Eddie & More

Author Caitlin Schneiderhan discussed the prequel novel Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus, the Duffer Brothers, influences & much more.

Article Summary Explore Eddie Munson's past in the prequel novel “Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus”.

Caitlin Schneiderhan's discusses their journey from Duffers’ assistant to staff writer.

Schneiderhan offers some personal insight into the character-driven storytelling from the Stranger Things team.

Could there be possible future novels expanding other Stranger Things characters?

Since growing up reading the work of Terry Pratchett, Caitlin Schneiderhan knew her destiny was in writing, to engage in that style of world-building. Her golden opportunity came working with The Duffer Brothers and their popular hit Netflix series Stranger Things, blending their love of high fantasy with the nostalgia of the 80s. While the series made superstars of its young cast, Schneiderhan found herself learning and growing under their wing before helping to expand one of their newest and most popular characters in rocker and gamer Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn in the series.

Introduced in season four, Eddie was head of the Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's local Dungeons and Dragons roleplaying organization, but he found himself on the run after being framed for the murders caused by the supernatural Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). While Eddie fought valiantly, he became the season's biggest casualty in an awesome last stand shredding Metallica's Master of Puppets in the Upside-Down before later succumbing to a swarm. With his flame extinguished too soon, Schneiderhan takes a more comprehensive look into Eddie's life in the Penguin Random House prequel novel Flight of Icarus, a reference to the famous song by the English heavy metal band Iron Maiden. She spoke to Bleeding Cool about what she's learned under the Duffers' wing, her inspiration for the novel, if there were places she couldn't go, her tabletop roleplaying experience, writing influences, and prospects for any other novels in the Stranger Things universe.

How Schneiderhan Worked Her Way in Stranger Things to Tell Eddie Munson's Story

Bleeding Cool: How did you get to work with the Duffers on Stranger Things?

Schneiderhan: I began as Matt and Ross's assistant in 2016, a few months before the first season was released. It was an awesome job, not only because I got to witness the absolute tsunami of the show's popularity as it crested but also because, as the Duffers' assistant, I was able to observe the entire process of making a season of television, from the first day of the writer's room to the last day of post-production. And after a few years (and a few seasons), they were kind enough to bump me up to staff writer on season 4.

What made you decide to write Flight of Icarus?

I think I speak for everyone when I say just how much the character of Eddie Munson means for us all. Even though he met with a grisly end in season 4, I knew that there was a lot more of his story to tell. I wanted to explore where he came from, what made him into the reluctant hero that stole our hearts. And so, 'Flight of Icarus' was born.

Were there other characters you considered telling the backstory or what it always intended to be Eddie?

Nope! It was Eddie or Bust.

Did the Duffers provide some bullet points for Eddie in the framework before writing the novel or were you given complete autonomy?

There are always a few guidelines to abide by whenever you're invited to play in the sandbox of somebody else's ideas. I was lucky because, having worked on the show for so long, I already knew what was and wasn't off-limits for me to mess with in this book, which meant that I could pretty much dive right in without making too many missteps.

How do you describe your own tabletop roleplaying experience?

Solidly moderate! I've rolled a few dice in my time, even DM'd once or twice. I've gone down the 'Critical Role' and 'Dimension 20' rabbit holes. I might not be anywhere near as experienced a gamer as Eddie Munson, but not many people are!

What is the most invaluable lesson you learned working with the Duffers?

Character first! You can have the most intriguing mystery, the most show-stopping special effects, and the wildest plot twists… but unless it's grounded in interesting and relatable people (and their connections with one another), then what are we even doing here? Focus on developing and enriching the characters in your story, and everything else will follow.

Are there other characters you're gonna expand on in future novels in the universe, like Billy & Max's prequel, Robin's prequel, or a Robin-Steve side adventure?

All I can say is that I don't think I'll ever be able to fully bid goodbye to 'Stranger Things' and its wonderful characters.

What has the experience of writing 'Flight of Icarus' taught you about the process?

Writing this book was a lesson in trust – trusting the source material, trusting the characters, and above all, trusting myself. It's the first time I've played in the Stranger Things sandbox without the brains of the other writers to fall back on, which was intimidating at first, but ultimately freeing.

What are some of your favorite 80s works/bands, and were they referenced on the show?

One of my favorite elements of this show has always been the gross flesh spider from season 3, which takes a lot of [David] Cronenburg-y body horror inspiration from movies like 'The Thing' and 'The Fly.' The visceral reaction that creature gets out of me every time I see a clip of that season is pure, unadulterated fun.

In addition to Terry Pratchett, what are some of the other authors you have followed? How have they influenced you and your writing?

Neil Gaiman is a big one (goes kind of hand-in-hand with Terry Pratchett; 'Good Omens' is my favorite book in the world). When I was growing up, it was all about Tamora Pierce, K.A. Applegate and the 'Animorphs' series, and Douglas Adams. They're wildly different authors, writing in wildly different styles, but the thing that they share in common is the fact that they are tackling subjects pertinent to our real, contemporary lives through the lenses of fantasy and sci-fi. It's something that's always captivated me and something I hope to be able to channel myself.

Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus is currently available.

