Stranger Things, Usher, TWD & More: 6 Horror Series on Our 2022 Radar

Horror television is set to welcome new shows, say hello to some old friends, and say goodbye to one long-running series as 2022 begins. There was some stellar stuff throughout last year, almost too much quality stuff. It can be hard to keep up with sometimes, but that is where BC TV is here to help. While some of these series on our five most anticipated of 2022 might be shows you already know about, horror fans may not know or remember that some of these are coming. So, you are welcome for the reminder.

Horror TV In 2022: From

From is kicking us off here in February on Epix, and having seen the first episode, I can tell you that this might be one of those gems people need to put on their radar. It follows the stories of the inhabitants of a town that traps whoever enters it, who also needs to survive the threats coming from the surrounding forest. From premieres on Epix on February 20. A great kick-off to horror TV for 2022.

The Final Season Of The Walking Dead

End of an era, and while The Walking Dead is not going anywhere as a franchise, the main show ending its run is a big deal. Think back to when the show began for a minute. For a while, a long while, a horror show, like a FULL-ON horror/zombie show, was the biggest thing on television. Nothing topped it, not even close. Think about that for a minute. Now, I personally think it overstayed its welcome, but that's just me, don't kill me Ray! [Ed: Prepared to be killed] But never would I demean what the show did for horror on television.

Stranger Things Season 4

It has been forever since horror fans could spend some time in Hawkins, and from the trailer released from this new season, we might not be returning right away either. Mostly set in California and Russia, the trailer showed that most of our favorites are spread all around as we open season 4. I am super curious to see where they go this season, as the last one felt like they emptied the tank a bit. No matter what though, it will be fun.

Resident Evil Live-Action Netflix Show

I love the franchise so much, and while I enjoy the live-action films more than most, none of them have been "good". Hell, the film that just came out was terrible. Hopefully, the upcoming Netflix live-action series is better. The series tells an entirely new story set nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, as an outbreak unveils dark secrets within the mysterious Umbrella Corporation. Supernatural producer Andrew Dabb is running the show, starring Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nunez. Fingers crossed.

Fall Of The House Of Usher & The Midnight Club

Mike Flanagan is the modern horror master, especially for television, and his next series for Netflix, following the murder's row of Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, we may get spoiled and get TWO series from him this year First, he brings Christopher Pike's young adult horror novel The Midnight Club to life, and then the big one, as he adapts Poe's The Fall Of The House Of Usher. The latter one is not confirmed to be coming this year, but we can dream.

What horror television are you looking forward to in 2022? Let us know below, or let me know on Twitter.