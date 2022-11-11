Studio Ghibli/Lucasfilm Tease Now Includes Grogu & Hayao Miyazaki

Well, these social media posts from Studio Ghibli (My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo) teasing a collaboration between the famed animation studio and Lucasfilm are getting more and more interesting. Earlier today, Studio Ghibli tweeted out an image of a tiny Grogu (Baby Yoda) figure with the words, "This Is The Way." And in the background, it appears Hayao Miyazaki (legendary animator, director, producer, screenwriter, author & manga artist) is sitting at the table. Though, in our defense? The image is blurry so let us know in the comments section below if we missed the mark. Could this be another sign that Studio Ghibli has created something for the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions Volume 2? Or a completely different animated project? Maybe an animated segment during The Mandalorian Season 3? Stay tuned…

Here's a look at the teaser image that was shared earlier today, followed by the wide-eyed reaction tweet from the official "Star Wars" Twitter account:

And here's a look back at the teaser that was posted yesterday teasing the collaboration:

Creators for the second volume will stem from the United States, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, South Africa, India, South Korea, and Japan. "I can guarantee everyone in this room that Star Wars and anime have a very bright future," James Waugh, the Senior Vice President for Franchise Content and Strategy at Lucasfilm, confirmed during the show's panel at Star Wars Celebration. With the second volume of Star Wars: Visions set to hit the streaming service in Spring 2023, here's a look back at the original official trailers for the animated anthology series:

The line-up for the inaugural season included Kamikaze Douga – "The Duel"; Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – "Lop and Ochō"; Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – "Tatooine Rhapsody"; Trigger – "The Twins"; Trigger – "The Elder"; Kinema Citrus – "The Village Bride"; Science Saru – "Akakiri"; Science Saru – "T0-B1"; and Production IG – "The Ninth Jedi."

For Waugh, it was important for the creative teams to be able to tell the stories they wanted to tell – whether they featured established or original characters – without a need to tie into a larger chronology. "We really wanted to give these creators a wide creative berth to explore all the imaginative potential of the Star Wars galaxy through the unique lens of anime," he explained. "We realized we wanted these to be as authentic as possible to the studios and creators who are making them, made through their unique process, in a medium they're such experts at. So the idea was, this is their vision riffing off all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them — hopefully, to make a really incredible anthology series, unlike anything we've seen before in the Star Wars galaxy."