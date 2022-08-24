Succession Season 4: Dominczyk, Skarsgard & 7 More Set to Return

At the end of June, we learned that fourth season filming was underway on HBO and series creator Jesse Armstrong's award-winning, Emmy-nominated Succession. Now, we're learning who is set to join (or rejoin) them when the series returns. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney) is set to return. Joining Domińczyk in returning recurring roles are Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce), Hope Davis (Sandi Furness), and Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce). In addition, Justin Kirk's Congressman Jeryd Mencken and Stephen Root's Future Freedom Summit Organizer Ron Petkus are also set to return. Created by Armstrong, the series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). Now here's a look at the official overview for the fourth season:

In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

The first two seasons of HBO's Succession have garnered 23 Emmy nominations and 9 wins, with seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second season. Season three, which premiered last October, has led guild awards including WGA, DGA, and PGA, and the SAG Award for drama ensemble. The fourth season cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin (with additional casting to be announced). Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.