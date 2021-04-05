Supergirl S06E02 Preview: How Far Will Alex & Lena Go to Save Kara?

Well, that's definitely not the position that Kara (Melissa Benoist) wants to find herself in heading into the second episode of the final season of The CW's Supergirl. Because if you're looking for a vacation spot or even a place to take a breather, the Phantom Zone is probably not at the top of your list- especially if you come from a Kryptonian heritage that's had a habit of throwing people into it as punishment. But that's where Kara finds herself, with Alex (Chyler Leigh) nearing a breaking point trying to find a way for "Team Supergirl" to get back. And then there's Lena (Katie McGrath), who must decide how much of "Luthor" is she willing to be to put a stop to Lex (Jon Cryer) once and for all0 which you're about to see in the following preview for this week's "A Few Good Women":

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 2 "A Few Good Women": THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).