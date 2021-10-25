Supergirl S06E17 Preview: Deadly Double Trouble for Our Super Friends

While we're pretty sure that viewers of The CW's Supergirl were happy to see his villainous face return for the show's final season, we're definitely sure that Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Team Supergirl would've preferred that Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) just send his regards via an Edible Arrangement. But no, that's not the case as we head into this week's episode "I Believe In A Thing Called Love" as Lex teams with Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), creating a nearly unstoppable pair. And in the midst of all of this, Alex (Chyler Leigh) waits for the "eye of the storm" to kick to have a moment of peace to properly propose to Kelly (Azie Tesfai)- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's chapter:

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 17 "I Believe In A Thing Called Love": LEX RETURNS – When Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) appears by Nyxly's (Peta Sergeant) side, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time. Alex (Chyler Leigh) makes plans for the perfect proposal to Kelly (Azie Tesfai), but work keeps getting in the way. Directed by Jesse Warn and written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).