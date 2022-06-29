Superman and Lois/Arrowverse Answer, Buffy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The dark of the alley/The breaking of day/Head while I'm driving/I'm driving/Soft lips are open/Them knuckles are pale/Feels like you're dying/You're dying/You/Your sex is on fire/Consumed/With what's just transpired… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Kings of Leon for "Sex of Fire" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including: The CW's Superman & Lois answers that Arrowverse question, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel drops a preview clip for S01E04, Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter knows who Buffy should've picked out of Angel & Spike, The CW's The Flash drops an extended season finale trailer & welcomes back Candice Patton for Season 9, HBO Max's Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy are looking to turn Gotham into their own Eden, Amazon's The Boys deals with a post-"Herogasm" world where Homelander's… scared (?!), Liam Neeson discusses returning as Qui-Gon Jinn for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, June 29, 2022:

Superman & Lois S02 Finale Offers Arrowverse Answer & More (SPOILERS)

Who's the Boss Sequel Series Lands at Freevee; Danza, Milano Returning

WWE Raw: John Cena Returns… and So Does Vince McMahon

Better Call Saul S06 Part 2 Teaser: Is That "Gene" Warning Someone?

Ms. Marvel S01E04 Sneak Preview: Kamala Meets Farhan Akhtar's Waleed

NXT 2.0 Preview 6/28: The Women's Tag #1 Contenders Will Be Decided

Buffy: Spike or Angel? Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Weighs In

Rick and Morty Summer 2022: Huge SDCC & Adult Swim Block Party Panels

Fallout: Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones & Aaron Moten Join Series

The Flash: Candice Patton Set for Season 9; New S08 Finale Trailer

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Key Art Is Wonderfully Disturbing

Harley Quinn S03 Teaser: Fun, Then Raunchy and Then a Little Scary

The Girls on the Bus: Melissa Benoist Joins HBO Max Series; WBTV Deal

The Boys Season 3 E07 Promo: Homelander Scared? Queen Maeve Returns

True Detective: Night Country Gets Green Light; Kali Reis Joins Cast

Howard Stern Considers POTUS 2024 Run But How About This Instead?

The Last Podcast Country Jamboree Review: Horny Pikachu Variety Show

Stranger Things 4: Sadie Sink on Understanding Max, Confronting Vecna

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – Liam Neeson on That Qui-Gon Jinn Return

Arrowverse, JL Dark & More: Notes on DCU Going "SDCC Light" (BCTVDD)

When Ryan Gosling Wears Pirated Fan Art Of Ncuti Gatwa As Doctor Who

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.