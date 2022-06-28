Arrowverse, JL Dark & More: Notes on DCU Going "SDCC Light" (BCTVDD)

So before we jump into today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, a couple of quick thoughts on yesterday's news regarding Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and next month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). In case you hadn't heard, for the first time, WBD will not have a presence on the convention floor- and that includes DC Comics properties. Now, that doesn't mean WBD won't have DC television/streaming represented, with Netflix's The Sandman set for Hall H. In addition, Cartoon Network will have a multi-show panel that will include Teen Titans Go!. On the adult animation side, there will be a screening of the first two Season 3 episodes of HBO Max's Harley Quinn as well as the premiere of the animated feature Green Lantern: Beware My Power (followed by a Q&A). But if you're an Arrowverse fan? Well…

Ummm… that's it. Granted, there's always a ton of time to add things as it gets closer. And then there's always the current practice of utilizing social media during the event to maximize the buzz to drop news & previews. But when it comes to The CW shows, as of right now it looks like Superman & Lois, The Flash, DC's Stargirl, Gotham Knights & Justice U will be missing in action. And though some argue that it's due to the network's reported impending sale, wouldn't it actually make more sense to boost up those shows as much as possible to increase their value- and thus, the network's value? Of course, Arrowverse are expected to get some kind of "clarity" regarding the Arrowverse during this week's season finales of The Flash and Superman & Lois.

But you don't have to expand the spotlight much to pick up on a ton of other projects that have either been announced & are in desperate need of an update (Greg Berlanti's "Green Lantern" & "Strange Adventures" series; JJ Abrams' Constantine, Madame Xanadu & "Justice League Dark" projects; Matt Reeves' "Penguin" & Arkham" series) or are in various stages of life. These include DC's Titans, DC's Doom Patrol, Pennyworth, Dead Boy Detectives, Young Justice, James Gunn's Peacemaker S02 & other rumored projects; My Adventures With Superman, Batman: Caped Crusader, and others (that we hope you remind us of in the comments section below). As you can see, it's not like WBD is lacking in content to talk up just on the DC side alone.

So what gives? Well, there are two ways to go with this. Glass half-full? That WBD is holding off on all of the big news until the return of DC Fandome this fall. No, it hasn't been announced (yet?) but we're going with the heavy assumption that the virtual event will be returning. If that's the case, we could see the argument. It's not a full-proof argument by any means, but there are points that can be made. Glass half-empty? Warner Bros. Discovery Chairman & CEO David Zaslav's top-to-bottom content audit is a lot more underway than even what's been reported up until now. Let's not forget the plug being pulled on Abrams' Demimonde (who we could see jumping to Apple after his deal with WBD wraps) and the reported growing impatience over Abrams "squatting" on DC characters without producing content. If it's the former, then we have a very news-heavy DC FanDome heading our way soon. If it's the latter? Stay tuned, because this could get very interesting…

Now here's a look at today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, a look back at our television/streaming coverage from the past 24 hours:

The Rookie: Nathan Fillion Confirms "Feds" Appearance; Season 5 Update

Succession: HBO Announces Season 4 Filming Officially Underway

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Delivers; Bleacher Report Does Not

Warners/DC Passing on SDCC Convention Floor; Plans Unveiled: Report

Motherland: Fort Salem S03E02 Sneak Peeks: M/Anacostia; Raelle/Scylla

Riverdale S06E19 Preview: Sabrina's Return Brings Some Serious "CAOS"

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Now #Harlivy; S03 Info Teased for Tuesday

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser: Evil Has Its Origins

The Umbrella Academy Cast Takes Deep Dive Into Season 3 Spoilers

Obi-Wan Kenobi Honors Uncle Owen, Aunt Beru with Key Art High Honor

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Key Art Poster Highlights Eleven vs Vecna

The Next ROH PPV, Death Before Dishonor, Is Set for July 23rd

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E09 Images Include Kirk Sighting

Outer Range Star Lewis Pullman on Separating Crime & Sci-Fi Elements

Spy x Family S01E12 "Penguin Park": Forger Family Keeps Up Appearances

Evil Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Sister Andrea's Not-So-Beautiful Mind

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2: TV Legend Carol Burnett Joins Cast

Ms. Marvel: Travina Springer on MCU Embracing Cultural Opportunities

Only Murders in the Building S02 E01/E02 Had Me At Erotic Art: Review

The Boys, Doctor Who, Nathan Fillion & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

And here's a look at today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication: Alien Ant Farm with "Movies":