Superman and Lois S02 Finale: Is John Diggle Recruiting for Justice U?

Well, that didn't take long. With The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois racing towards next week's second season finale, we have the official set of preview images for S02E20 "Waiting for Superman" that help provide more clues to what's expected to be an even more important season-ender than usual. Previously, showrunner & EP Todd Helbing revealed that viewers can "expect a last-minute visit" from Arrow vet & director David Ramsey's John Diggle, with the fan fave's presence having more to do with the show's future than its past and will "tee up our big bad for Season 3." Well, in the images below we see that some of Diggle's time is spent with John Henry Irons (Wole Parks). Could he be looking to recruit Natalie (Tayler Buck) for "Justice U"… and is she the only one? Or maybe Diggle is looking to recruit John Henry as a faculty member? And let's not forget the Arrowverse answers that were promised. Helbing said that Dylan Walsh's General Lane "mentions [things] where you're gonna be like, 'wait, what?' And then he gives a speech that is very clear. You learn everything from him." Could the fallout from the "emerging worlds" storyline be that the series will exist in its own self-contained universe? Here's a look…

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 14 "Waiting for Superman": SEASON FINALE — Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.