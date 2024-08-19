Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, bctv daily dispatch, countdown, daredevil, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Only Murders in the Building, superman, The West Wing

Superman, Jensen Ackles/Jared Padalecki & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Countdown/Jensen Ackles, The West Wing, Fire Country/Jared Padalecki, Superman, Daredevil: Born Again & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DNC Convention, AMC+'s Domino Day: Lone Witch, Countdown/Jensen Ackles, NBC's The West Wing, Paramount+'s Evil, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Fire Country/Jared Padalecki, DC Studios' Superman, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, ABC's Modern Family, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, NBC's Scrubs, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Countdown/Jensen Ackles, The West Wing, Only Murders in the Building, Fire Country/Jared Padalecki, Superman, Agatha All Along, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 19, 2024:

DNC Convention Taps Washington, Kaling, Goldwyn, Navarro as Hosts

Domino Day: Fresh Story, Great Cast Held Back by Dull Tropes (REVIEW)

Countdown: Jensen Ackles on When He Expects to Start Filming Series

Martin Sheen Reacts to John Spencer's Final "The West Wing" Moments

Evil: Aasif Mandvi on Embracing Ben; Co-Stars Herbers, Colter & More

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Preview: Meet The OTHER Trio

AEW Collision: End of the Path to AEW All In Summer Series

Fire Country Season 3: Jared Padalecki Filming CBS Series This Week

Superman Wrapped Year Before Release to Give VFX Artists Time to Work

Agatha All Along Mini-Teaser: Agatha Has a Serious Identity Crisis

AX Cinema Nights & Iconic Events Bringing Classic Anime to Theatres

Modern Family: Vergara on Reunion; Bowen on Press Creating Tension

Punisher: Jon Bernthal, Thomas Jane Have "Frank" Talk at Gun Range

Scrubs Star Zach Braff on Cast Feeling "Pretty Fried" By Final Season

Alien, Gravity Falls, #StandWithAnimation & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!