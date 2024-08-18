Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, countdown, Jensen Ackles, prime video, Supernatural

Countdown: Jensen Ackles on When He Expects to Start Filming Series

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) offered a timeframe as to when he expects to start filming Derek Haas & Amazon MGM Studios' Countdown.

Thanks to this weekend's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Austin" from Creation Entertainment, we've been able to pass along two important updates on what's ahead series-wise for Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Earlier, we had Padalecki confirming when he would start filming his three-episode arc on the third season of CBS's Fire Country. Now, it looks like Ackles is confirming the filming timeline that we had been reporting on over the past few weeks for Derek Haas' (NBC's "Chicago" franchise) and Amazon MGM Studios' Countdown. Previously, co-star Eric Dane noted that he was starting work on the series in September. Not long after, an FTIA Production List noted that the streaming series has a shoot date on September 30th in Los Angeles, California.

That brings us to this weekend's big fan experience event in Austin, with Ackles sharing that he will be starting working on the Prime Video series in about two weeks. Even if we conservatively say two weeks and don't account for the possibility that it could be a few days longer than that, Ackles' timeline still has production kicking off next month – putting it in line with what Dane shared and the FTIA production listing (with big thanks going out again to Fangasm for some great updates).

Here's a look back at the screencap of the listing that went live last week, followed by a look back at what else Dane had to share earlier this month about how things are going so far:

Thanks to an interview with his Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi for Interview, Dane offered an update on when Countdown would start filming and shared the good vibes that he has about the cast so far. "Yeah, I'm starting a show in September called 'Countdown' for Amazon. It's a very cool concept," Dane shared, giving us a starting point for filming. "The cast that's been established so far has been like, 'I get where their heads are at.' They're getting really good actors. And from what I understand, good people. You spend 15 hours on a set with somebody; let's make sure they're up to snuff. Because I've worked with some scoundrels, and it's not fun, dude," Dane added. In the Prime Video series, the actor plays Nathan Blythe, a Special Agent in Charge and a veteran with the Bureau for 22 years.

Prime Video's Countdown kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions. The cast includes Ackles, Eric Dane (Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (S.W.A.T.), Violett Bean (Death and Other Details, God Friended Me), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, MaXXXine), and Elliot Knight (The Boys, Life Sentence).

For Haas, Countdown is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Prods. – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

