Superman, Joe Rogan, Erin Moriarty, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Taylor Swift/Super Bowl LVIII, Apple TV+'s Welcome Home, Franklin, TNT's AEW Rampage, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Ice Spice/Starry, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, NBC's Law & Order, Joe Rogan/Spotify, HBO's The Last of Us, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Vince McMahon, Erin Moriarty, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, NBC's The Office, and more… and RIP Carl Weathers.

Saturday Night Live: Ayo Edebiri No Jennifer Lopez Fan in 2020: "Scam"

Carl Weathers: Stallone, Lundgren & More Pay Tribute to Late Actor

Japan Embassy, Pentagon Weigh In on Taylor Swift/Super Bowl Matter

Welcome Home, Franklin: Apple TV+ Releases Peanuts Special Trailer

AEW Rampage Preview: What to Avoid Tonight on TNT

WWE SmackDown Preview: Will Some WrestleMania Questions Be Answered?

SNL: Heidi Gardner Joins Ayo Edebiri, Jennifer Lopez for Stage Promos

Starry Super Bowl LVIII Ad: It's Time for Ice Spice to See Other Sodas

RuPaul's Drag Race S16E05 "Girl Groups" Preview: Booked & Loaded

Law & Order: Sam Waterston Departing Series After 400+ Episodes

Joe Rogan Keeps Getting "Canceled" Into Bigger, Better Spotify Deals

The Last of Us Season 2: Catherine O'Hara Officially Joins Cast

Superman: Legacy Director James Gunn Taps Composer John Murphy

Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown, Duffers Check-In From Filming

The Last of Us Season 2: Catherine O'Hara Confirms Talks to Join Cast

Cobra Kai S06 Update: Co-Creator Teases "Fresh New Team-Up" & More

Feds Investigate Sex Trafficking Claims Against Vince McMahon, WWE

The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Appreciates Support, Stories Being Shared

Star Trek: Picard Star John de Lancie Not Confident in "Legacy" Future

The Office: Bryan Cranston Pitches Film Over Reboot/Revival Series

Fate/Stay Night Remastered with English Subs for Switch, Steam in 2024

Squid Game, The Umbrella Academy, Elmo & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Return Of Det. Renée Ballard- The Daily LITG 2nd of February 2024

