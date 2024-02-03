Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Erin Moriarty, Joe Rogan, Law & Order, saturday night live, stranger things 5, superman legacy, taylor swift, the last of us, Vince McMahon
Superman, Joe Rogan, Erin Moriarty, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Taylor Swift/Super Bowl LVIII, Apple TV+'s Welcome Home, Franklin, TNT's AEW Rampage, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Ice Spice/Starry, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, NBC's Law & Order, Joe Rogan/Spotify, HBO's The Last of Us, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Vince McMahon, Erin Moriarty, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, NBC's The Office, and more… and RIP Carl Weathers.
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 3, 2024:
Saturday Night Live: Ayo Edebiri No Jennifer Lopez Fan in 2020: "Scam"
Carl Weathers: Stallone, Lundgren & More Pay Tribute to Late Actor
Japan Embassy, Pentagon Weigh In on Taylor Swift/Super Bowl Matter
Welcome Home, Franklin: Apple TV+ Releases Peanuts Special Trailer
AEW Rampage Preview: What to Avoid Tonight on TNT
WWE SmackDown Preview: Will Some WrestleMania Questions Be Answered?
SNL: Heidi Gardner Joins Ayo Edebiri, Jennifer Lopez for Stage Promos
Starry Super Bowl LVIII Ad: It's Time for Ice Spice to See Other Sodas
RuPaul's Drag Race S16E05 "Girl Groups" Preview: Booked & Loaded
Law & Order: Sam Waterston Departing Series After 400+ Episodes
Joe Rogan Keeps Getting "Canceled" Into Bigger, Better Spotify Deals
The Last of Us Season 2: Catherine O'Hara Officially Joins Cast
Superman: Legacy Director James Gunn Taps Composer John Murphy
Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown, Duffers Check-In From Filming
The Last of Us Season 2: Catherine O'Hara Confirms Talks to Join Cast
Cobra Kai S06 Update: Co-Creator Teases "Fresh New Team-Up" & More
Feds Investigate Sex Trafficking Claims Against Vince McMahon, WWE
The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Appreciates Support, Stories Being Shared
Star Trek: Picard Star John de Lancie Not Confident in "Legacy" Future
The Office: Bryan Cranston Pitches Film Over Reboot/Revival Series
Fate/Stay Night Remastered with English Subs for Switch, Steam in 2024
