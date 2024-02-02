Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: Bosch, newlitg, Renée Ballard

The Return Of Det. Renée Ballard- The Daily LITG 2nd of February 2024

The Return Of Det. Renae Ballard in The Waiting, something to do with a TV show I have never seen, called Bosch. But clearly a lot of you have

The return of Det. Renée Ballard in The Waiting, something to do with a TV show I have never seen, called Bosch, hit the charts. Because clearly, a lot of you have. Maybe I should too. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

The Return Of Det. Renée Ballard tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ilias Kyriazis , comic book creator on Collapser, Dirk Gently, Blood Opera and Manifesto.

, comic book creator on Collapser, Dirk Gently, Blood Opera and Manifesto. Micah Ian Wright , writer of Stormwatch. For a bit.

, writer of Stormwatch. For a bit. Bob Schreck, editor, publisher, founder of Oni Comics.

editor, publisher, founder of Oni Comics. Ramon Gil, founder/organiser of FIT Diversity Comic Con

founder/organiser of FIT Diversity Comic Con Sally Jane Hurst, artist and colourist on Judge Dredd.

