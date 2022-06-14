Superman & Lois, Jeff Hardy, James Gunn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hello, hello, baby/You called, I can't hear a thing/I have got no service/In the club, you see, see/Wha-wha-what did you say?/Oh, you're breaking up on me/Sorry, I cannot hear you/I'm kinda busy… with The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Lady Gaga ft. Beyonce and "Telephone" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including some serious Superman & Lois Season 2 finale intel, James Gunn teasing some "big plans" on the way, AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy arrested in Florida, Russell T Davies taps Neil Patrick Harris for Doctor Who 60th-anniversary, Lana Condor's Netflix series Boo, Bitch drops a trailer, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale shares Season 5 images & overview & tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, June 14, 2022:

Night Court: As Filming Continues, We Have a Title for Episode #110

The Boys Posts The Deep Memoir Adapt "Not Without My Dolphin" Trailer

Superman & Lois S02 Finale: Arrowverse Answers, John Diggle/S03 & More

What Are These "Big Plans" James Gunn "Can't Wait" to Tell Us About?

Law & Order Season 22: Mehcad Brooks Joins NBC Series Cast

Jeff Hardy Arrest Details Emerge; AEW Dynamite Match Not Listed

Doctor Who: Neil Patrick Harris Will "Try My Hardest to Do My Worst"

The Umbrella Academy: New Season 3 Images, Season 2 Recap & More

AEW Wrestler & Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy Arrested in Florida

The Handmaid's Tale: Hulu Releases Preview Images, Season 5 Overview

Doctor Who: Neil Patrick Harris Joins Cast, Currently Filming

Robert Patrick Is Old Man Logan/Wolverine in Marvel's Wastelanders

Tom Swift Posts S01E03 "And Nine Inches Of Danger" Promo, Overview

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Kawlan Roken Earns Character Key Art High Honor

Boo, Bitch: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Lana Condor Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases S01E07 Images, Preview Clip

WWE Raw Preview: Seth Rollins Talks! Judgment Day Talks!

The Boys S03: What Jensen Ackles Should Do With His Soldier Boy Sock

Star Trek: LD Star Eugene Cordero on Voice Acting & Simply Beverages

Spy x Family S01E10 "The Great Dodgeball Plan": Anya Aims for A Star

