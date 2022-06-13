American Gods, MacFarlane/FOX, ST4, Andor & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

So you might give yourself away, yeah/And pay full price for each mistake/But when the candy-coating hides the razor blade/You can cut yourself loose and use that rage/I wish someone would have told me that this darkness comes and goes/People will pretend but baby girl, nobody knows/And even I can't teach you how to fly/But I can show you how to live like your life is on the line/You throw your head back, and you spit in the wind/Let the walls crack, 'cause it lets the light in/Let 'em drag you through hell/They can't tell you to change who you are/That's all I know so far/And when the storm's out, you run in the rain/Put your sword down, dive right into the pain/Stay unfiltered and loud, you'll be proud of that skin full of scars/That's all I know so far… and The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to P!nk and "All I Know So Far" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Neil Gaiman & Ricky Whittle wanting STARZ to finish the story American Gods told over three seasons, our theory about what song Eddie's playing in Stranger Things 4, Fiona Shaw dropping some intel on "Star Wars: Rogue One" prequel series Andor, Christina Ricci singing Jenna Ortega's praises for "The Addams Family" spinoff Wednesday, The Boys offers "suped-up" sex toys & a Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) meltdown clip, Seth MacFarlane diving deeper into his feelings about FOX, and lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, June 13, 2022:

Seth MacFarlane: FOX "A Different Company Than It Was When I Started"

Fear the Walking Dead S08: Madison, PADRE, TWD/FTWD Timelines & More

Wednesday a "Great Modern Take", Ortega "Incredible": Christina Ricci

Animal Kingdom Season 6: Looking Back at The Codys' Best Moments

Charmed Writers Room Uses OG Writer's Tweet as "No A**holes" Reminder

Squid Game Season 2 Key Art, Teaser: Hwang Dong-hyuk Has A Message

The Boys: Vought "Supes" Up Your Sex Life; Coleman Goes Bill O'Reilly

Andor: Fiona Shaw Names Character, Discusses "Socially Realist" Series

The Umbrella Academy S03: Emmy Raver-Lampman Talks Allison, Sparrows

My Hero Academia OVAs: New Images, Overviews, Character Info Released

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Our Theory About Eddie's Upside Down Song

The Unfriend: Steven Moffat Play A Wise-Cracking Nightmare Sitcom

FOX "News" Taking the Fifth on Jan 6 No Surprise: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.