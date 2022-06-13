WWE Raw Preview: Seth Rollins Talks! Judgment Day Talks!

It's Monday, which for wrestling fans can only mean one of two things: excitement for tonight's episode of WWE Raw… or dread. Raw has been on a "less bad" swing as of later, so perhaps cautious excitement is called for? But WWE fans can never be too careful.

Tonight's lineup for Raw is sparse as usual. Like real sporting events, WWE doesn't bother to book the matches until the competitors show up and hopefully pick a bunch of fights with each other. But there are a few things we know to expect.

Last week, Seth Rollins very unsurprisingly surprise attacked Cody Rhodes, hopefully ending Rhodes' ambition to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match with a torn pec. Cody Rhodes will be out for 9 months, according to WWE's worked injury report that will leave everyone totally shocked when he shows up at the Royal Rumble. But what about Rollins? Rollins will explain himself on Raw tonight in a promo that will kill at least fifteen minutes, plus another fifteen in replays throughout the rest of the night.

Also scheduled for some exciting in-ring talking is the newly revamped Judgment Day faction. Last week, they turned on their mentor Edge and kicked him out of the group, replacing him with Finn Balor. And Rhea Ripley went on to become the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship later in the night. So there will be lots to talk about, and WWE is also teasing an "all-new look" for the faction. Oooh, are they getting a dancing gimmick? That would really swerve the marks.

But it's not all talk on Raw this week. There's also a scheduled match between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel agreed to last week, though WWE didn't make a graphic for that because, well… who watches Raw for the matches? WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network.

