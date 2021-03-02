Okay, viewers of The CW's Superman & Lois, we have a trifecta of news to drop your way just hours before the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring series' second episodes hits your screens. First, some good (if not surprising) news: the television series has been renewed for a second season- coming off an order for additional first-season episodes from last month. "The phenomenal multi-platform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work, and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment," The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in 'Superman & Lois' and 'Walker,' both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season."

Next up, Tulloch took to Twitter to offer The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, and Danielle Nicolet congratulations on an eighth season and wanted everyone to know how "excited" she was to be sharing Tuesday nights with the long-running Arrowverse series:

I'm so excited to be sharing a night with my friends Grant Gustin, @dpanabaker, @candicepatton and @DaniNicolet. Tonight a new episode of @cwsupermanlois is on after premiere of @CW_TheFlash! So proud of all of you. What a huge accomplishment – and congrats on the season 8 order! pic.twitter.com/7RU31ktLCY — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) March 2, 2021

Finally, here's a preview for tonight's episode that finds Lois digging deeper into Morgan Edge's (Adam Rayner) business dealings before Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) invites the Kents for a BBQ:

Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 2 "Heritage": THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME – While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Meanwhile, tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) invites the Kent family over for a barbecue. Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star.

And here's a look at what the rest of the season has in store for The CW's Superman & Lois:

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.