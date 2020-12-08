Without giving away too much (remember that this isn't the show's first run), let's just say that this week's episode of The CW's Swamp Thing sets up next week's episode very nicely- a game-changer that fans of the comics know all too well. But we'll save that for next week's coverage- for now? Let's just say that this week's episode proves that no good deed goes unpunished- as Swampy (Derek Mears) is about to find out the hard way when he extends a moment of grace to Avery (Will Patton). We have a feeling lots of pain and regret are on the way.

Here's a look at this week's episode "Long Walk Home," followed by an episode overview (with preview images above and below):

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 8 "Long Walk Home": ADRIENNE BARBEAU GUEST STARS –Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), rescues an injured man who upon recovering, vows to return and help find a cure. But can he be trusted? Facing new pressures from Dr. Palomar (guest star Adrienne Barbeau) and the CDC, Abby returns to Atlanta, only to be confronted by Nathan Ellery (guest star Michael Beach) and the Conclave. Matt (Henderson Wade) learns the truth about Avery Sunderland. The episode was directed by E.L. Katz and written by Doris Egan.

Here's What You Need to Know About The CW's Swamp Thing

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (Will Patton).

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff's Deputy Matt Cable (Henderson Wade), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that's not only killed intruders but is also taking control of its victims.

At Delroy's Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (Maria Sten) who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some thing from the swamp to save it.

Also starring Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable and Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant bio-geneticist Jason Woodrue, this one-hour drama series is filled with Southern Gothic twists and turns and characters who are corrupted by the supernatural forces that surround the town of Marais. When these unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.