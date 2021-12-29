Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cels Feature Iconic Characters

Many production cels from the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series have gone live at Heritage Auctions. These cels feature some of the franchise's most iconic characters, including Casey Jones, Bebop, and Rocksteady. Outside of the four core turtles, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, TMNT has introduced a long list of supporting characters that are beloved to generations of fans, whether they be fans of the cartoon, comics, or movies. That includes allies like Casey Jones as well as anthropomorphic villains like Bebop and Rocksteady. Let's take a closer look at these production cels now available to bid on at Heritage Auctions.

You can also see full pictures of the cels to get a sense of what they will look like in person:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bebop, Rocksteady and Casey Jones Production Cel Group of 3 (Murakami-Wolf-Swenson, 1987-96).

Here is a generous collection of three hand-painted original production cels featuring Shredder's less-than-helpful henchmen Bebop and Rocksteady along with a stellar image of the fan-favorite vigilante antihero Casey Jones. The characters measure 3.5" x 5.5", 6.5" x 6" and 4.25" x 6" respectively on the 12 field cels. Each cel is displayed on a printed background for presentation purposes, and all pieces show minor handling and edge wear from normal studio use. The Casey cel is numbered C12, Rocksteady is numbered A9, and Bebop's cel bears the numbers 15 and 45. A rare set of three, the condition overall is Very Good.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid for this group of production cels featuring Casey Jones, Bebop, and Rocksteady. Best of luck to all dedicated TMNT fans hoping to win this auction and bring these unique pieces into their collection.Super,