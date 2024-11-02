The Boys, Billy on the Street, Rudolph/NBC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Star Trek/Halloween, TNT's AEW Rampage, Prime Video's The Boys, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Netflix's Emily In Paris, HBO's Lanterns, NBC's Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer & Frosty the Snowman, DC Studios' Superman, Billy on the Street, Prime Video's Gen V, Prime Video's Scarpetta, Netflix's Peaky Blinders, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, NBC & Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024, Superman/Donald Trump, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling – ReAwakening-:, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 2, 2024:

Star Trek Cast & Crew on Which Characters They'd Dress for Halloween

AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE Crown Jewel; Don't Watch Tonight!

The Boys: Vought Hopes Your Stockings Are Filled with Fear & Paranoia

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Ep. 4 Review: Nandor Needs a Hug

WWE SmackDown: Tony Khan Weeps as WWE Promises Epic Show

Emily In Paris Has a Serious Gabriel Problem (But It's An Easy Fix)

Lanterns: Garret Dillahunt Reportedly Set for Major Recurring Role

Rudolph's Red Nose Now Shining at NBC; Frosty Makes the Move, Too

Superman Star Nicholas Hoult Clears Up All That "Sexy Lexy" Confusion

Billy on the Street: Elena Offers Her Closing Message on VP Harris

Gen V Season 2: "The Boys" Spinoff Adds 7 to Cast in Recurring Roles

Scarpetta: Sircar, Diop, Phillips, King Join Prime Video Series Adapt

Peaky Blinders: Netflix Releases First-Look Image of Barry Keoghan

Skeleton Crew: Jude Law-Starring "Star Wars" Series Gets New Trailer

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: New Floats, New Balloons & More!

Colbert: What If Superman "Protected" Women Like Donald Trump? (VIDEO)

Solo Leveling – ReAwakening-: Crunchyroll Drops Official Film Trailer

