Gen V, Squid Game, Twin Peaks/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Twin Peaks/Trump & Vance, HBO's The Penguin, AEW/MLW, Prime Video's Gen V, CBS's Fire Country & Jared Padalecki, Netflix's Squid Game, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, Prime Video's On Call, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Max's Peacemaker, Prime Video's Jack Ryan, Megan Thee Stallion, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, BBC's Wild Cherry, Netflix's Arcane, BBC Radio 4's Pilgrim
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 1, 2024:
SNL 50 Promo: John Mulaney, Chappell Roan Know About Your Tweets
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Ep. 5: New, BTS Images Released
Twin Peaks: Did Joe Rogan Interview Trump, Vance From The Black Lodge?
The Penguin Episode 7 Trailer, Preview Images: Advantage Sofia
Eric Bischoff Returns to Power at MLW One-Shot Event
Gen V Cast Takes to Social Media to Signal Season 2 Filming Wrap
AEW Dynamite: Tony Khan's Booking Scariest Thing About Fright Night
SNL 50: Chappell Roan, Ego Nwodim Realize John Mulaney Doesn't Get It
Bobby Lashley Makes Statement in AEW Debut, Revives Hurt Business
Fire Country Season 3 Images: Jared Padalecki's Camden Makes Debut
Squid Game Season 2 Teaser Warns: There Is No Stopping The Game
Private Party Shocks AEW, Dethrones Young Bucks in Epic Title Clash
Yellowjackets Season 3 Answers "At Least Two Very Big Questions": Lyle
The Penguin: Max Offers Its Own Spirit Halloween-Inspired Mock-Ups
On Call: Prime Video Previews EP Dick Wolf's New Cop Drama Series
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Finale Images, Promo Released
Mayfair Witches Season 2 Trailer: Protect The Family – Or The Power?
It: Welcome to Derry: HBO Releases Prequel Series Preview Images
What We Do in the Shadows S06E05 Trailer: Nandor's Not Doing So Great
SNL 50 Confirms Bill Burr, Mk.gee on Nov. 9th; Charli XCX on Nov. 16th
Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn Offers Halloween Greetings From Set
Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Set to Return for Amazon Movie: Details
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns as Titans' Starfire In Time for "Hottieween"
Skeleton Crew: Jude Law on Doing Right by "Star Wars," Nixing Wig Plan
Wild Cherry Filming Begins: BBC Shares Details on Nicôle Lecky Series
Arcane Season 2: Ashnikko's "Paint The Town Blue" Music Video Released
Pilgrim: BBC Radio 4's Supernatural Series Returns for Halloween
