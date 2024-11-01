Gen V, Squid Game, Twin Peaks/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Twin Peaks/Trump & Vance, Gen V, Fire Country & Jared Padalecki, Squid Game, Yellowjackets, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Twin Peaks/Trump & Vance, HBO's The Penguin, AEW/MLW, Prime Video's Gen V, CBS's Fire Country & Jared Padalecki, Netflix's Squid Game, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, Prime Video's On Call, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Max's Peacemaker, Prime Video's Jack Ryan, Megan Thee Stallion, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, BBC's Wild Cherry, Netflix's Arcane, BBC Radio 4's Pilgrim, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Twin Peaks/Trump & Vance, Gen V, Fire Country & Jared Padalecki, Squid Game, Yellowjackets, Mayfair Witches, It: Welcome to Derry, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 1, 2024:

SNL 50 Promo: John Mulaney, Chappell Roan Know About Your Tweets

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Ep. 5: New, BTS Images Released

Twin Peaks: Did Joe Rogan Interview Trump, Vance From The Black Lodge?

The Penguin Episode 7 Trailer, Preview Images: Advantage Sofia

Eric Bischoff Returns to Power at MLW One-Shot Event

Gen V Cast Takes to Social Media to Signal Season 2 Filming Wrap

AEW Dynamite: Tony Khan's Booking Scariest Thing About Fright Night

SNL 50: Chappell Roan, Ego Nwodim Realize John Mulaney Doesn't Get It

Bobby Lashley Makes Statement in AEW Debut, Revives Hurt Business

Fire Country Season 3 Images: Jared Padalecki's Camden Makes Debut

Squid Game Season 2 Teaser Warns: There Is No Stopping The Game

Private Party Shocks AEW, Dethrones Young Bucks in Epic Title Clash

Yellowjackets Season 3 Answers "At Least Two Very Big Questions": Lyle

The Penguin: Max Offers Its Own Spirit Halloween-Inspired Mock-Ups

On Call: Prime Video Previews EP Dick Wolf's New Cop Drama Series

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Finale Images, Promo Released

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Trailer: Protect The Family – Or The Power?

It: Welcome to Derry: HBO Releases Prequel Series Preview Images

What We Do in the Shadows S06E05 Trailer: Nandor's Not Doing So Great

SNL 50 Confirms Bill Burr, Mk.gee on Nov. 9th; Charli XCX on Nov. 16th

Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn Offers Halloween Greetings From Set

Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Set to Return for Amazon Movie: Details

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns as Titans' Starfire In Time for "Hottieween"

Skeleton Crew: Jude Law on Doing Right by "Star Wars," Nixing Wig Plan

Wild Cherry Filming Begins: BBC Shares Details on Nicôle Lecky Series

Daredevil, Always Sunny, Triumph/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Arcane Season 2: Ashnikko's "Paint The Town Blue" Music Video Released

Pilgrim: BBC Radio 4's Supernatural Series Returns for Halloween

