What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Ep. 4 Review: Nandor Needs a Hug

FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Ep. 4: "The Railroad" was an emotional shocker that left us needing to give Nandor a big hug.

The fourth installment of FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6, "The Railroad," was much more of an emotional shocker than I was expecting. The episode had me laughing and even got me to tear up. It is crazy to think how much things have changed since it first started and how much all our characters have grown along the way.

Our vampire quartet is still not taking Jerry's (Mike O'Brien) plan to conquer the new world and slowly leaves his meeting. Laszlo (Matt Berry) pretending to hold an imaginary phone. Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) follow right after and head over to their human jobs, where Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) has been working. Leaving a frustrated Jerry with the Nadja doll and Colin (Mark Proksch).

We see Laszlo has been working with Colin on the Monster when Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) pays a visit. He requests for Laszlo to get him an interview at the Railroad, where they supposedly work. Well, new plans are afoot: Laszlo and Colin put together a "railroad office" called the Staten Island and Southwestern Railroad. They get fake props and hire a bunch of actors to make it look lively. And to no one surprise, it worked. I could not get over the paper that only had the word train printed on it.

Of course, the boss is none other than the Monster, who, surprisingly, was actually able to pull it off. I could not stop laughing because of how bad Sean's brain scramblies must be that he cannot see everything going on around him. The best part was that the monster even hired Sean as the vice president. They were both on the same wavelength. It definitely was way funnier than it had any right to be.

On the other side, we have Guillermo, who is killing it at Cannon Capital Strategies, thanks to Nadja and as well as his powers. Nandor, on the other hand, is not doing a good job at blending in, and Jordan (Tim Heidecker) asks Guillermo to fire him. Guillermo keeps putting it off, but his career path and growth are booming, and he is expected to carry through with this. We see the work team go out to celebrate a new business deal and celebrate Guillermo in the process. It is great to see Guillermo succeed. After everything he has been through, he really deserves it

This has also given him the confidence to be even snarkier at home with the Vampires. He even tells Nadja her powers are not the whole reason he has gotten so far. I am a big fan of the sassy, confident Guillermo. And we all know Nadja would not take it will to be called out, she is the Vampire version of Roger from American Dad and nearly loses her job trying to one- up Guillermo. She promises a great deal with the Staten Island and Southwestern Railroad and the team immediately catches on to the fact it is fake, but the undervalued property saves the experience. Making it also the shortest- lived job for Sean as Laszlo makes it seem the company went under. It was the perfect excuse.

Now Jordan realizes Nandor is still part of the staff and tells Guillermo he needs to take care of that ASAP. Unable to put it off any longer, Guillermo asks Nandor to speak with him and fires him. Seeing the emotions play on Nandor's face broke my heart, but it shattered to pieces when he asked the crew to leave him alone. I was not ready for that. I really thought Guillermo would quit before firing Nandor. Even more so after Nandor expressed how proud of Guillermo he was. I am heartbroken thinking about it all over again. My heart was not ready for this, and I am saddened to think of the repercussions this could have back home as the final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows rolls on…

