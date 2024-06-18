Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, interview with the vampire, oj simpson, superman, the boys, The Walking Dead, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

The Boys, Doctor Who, Superman, TWD: DD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, IWTV, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Spider-Man, Superman, Doctor Who & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys, USA Network's WWE Raw, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, OJ Simpson/White Ford Bronco, DC Studios' Superman, ICP/CM Punk, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, HBO's House of the Dragon, Disney+'s Andor, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Interview with the Vampire, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, OJ Simpson, Superman, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 18, 2024:

The Boys: Homelander Fans Finally Get The Point & They're Not Happy

WWE Raw Preview: Clash at the Castle Fallout for WWE, The Chadster

Interview with the Vampire S02E07 Trailer; Jones on Season 3 Vision

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03: Could We See Rick Grimes's Brother?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Trammell Confirms No Date Set

OJ Simpson/White Ford Bronco Pursuit: Yes, It's Been 30 Years (VIDEO)

Superman: James Gunn Hosts Set Visit for Chris Pratt & More Friends

ICP's Violent J Blasts CM Punk on Twitter, Defends Juggalo Code

Stranger Things 5 "Out of Control," "Completely Insane": Bower

Doctor Who: Tales of the TARDIS Tackles "Pyramids of Mars" on Thursday

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Not Set for November (UPDATE)

The Boys Season 4 Episode 4 Trailer: Homelander Homecoming & More

House of the Dragon Season 2: HBO Releases "Weeks Ahead" Trailer

Superman: Gunn Honors Corenswet/Brosnahan Screen Test: "Like Magic"

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Episode 7 Images: The Trial Begins

Andor Season 2: Writers Reportedly Confirmed for Final Season

The Boys, The Acolyte, Doctor Who, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!