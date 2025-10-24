Fallout, Talamasca, Hazbin Hotel, MITM & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Matlock, CBS's Ghosts, CBS's Elsbeth, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, CBS's Tracker, AMC's Dark Winds, Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle, Crunchyroll & Delta Airlines, ABC's High Potential, Prime Video's Fallout, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Black Hole, Sesame Street & KPop Demon Hunters, Rob Mac & Ryan Reynolds, Paramount+'s Landman, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Netflix's Emily In Paris, and more!

Elsbeth Season 3 Look Includes S03E06 Preview: Judge Crawford's Widow?

Matlock Season 2 Update Includes S02E06: "Harm Reduction" Preview

Ghosts Season 5 Update: Check Out Our Early Look at Episodes 3-5

Always Sunny: Kaitlin Olson Offers Perfect Response About Dee Evolving

Talamasca: The Secret Order Preview: Meet Jasper, Our Next Fav Vampire

Hazbin Hotel Creator Shares Fun, Heartfelt Posts From Broadway Debut

Tracker S03E05 "The Old Way" Preview: Missing Hikers, Hidden Agendas

Dark Winds Season 4 Set for Feb. 15th: New Teaser, Details Released

Malcolm in the Middle: Muniz Posts On-Set Reunion With "My Brothers"

Crunchyroll Anime Streaming Channel Takes Flight on Delta Airlines

High Potential S02E07 "The One That Got Away": Fall Finale Preview

Fallout Day Brings New Season 2 Character Profile Key Art Posters

AEW Dynamite Review: The WrestleNightmare Aftermath

Black Hole: Netflix, Schoenbrun Adapting Charles Burns' Comics Series

Sesame Street: Cookie Monster Is Set on Being a "KPop Cookie Hunter"

Rob Mac's Birthday Present for Ryan Reynolds? A Very Personal ASMR

Landman Season 2: Things Heat Up in This Final Official Trailer

Stranger Things 5: Series Finale Getting Limited Theatrical Release

The Brave and the Bold: "Wait A Few, A Couple Of Months" For More Info

Starfleet Academy: Fehr on Holly Hunter, Refreshing Star Trek Optimism

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2: Here's Our S02E02 Preview

Ghosts Season 5 Ep. 2 Preview: It's a Nice Day for a "Viking Wedding"

Matlock: Check Out Our S02E03: "Tomorrow Is Still Tomorrow" Preview

Emily In Paris: Season 5 Teaser Is Here: Rome Looks Good On Her

Elsbeth Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E03: "Good Grief" Preview

Talamasca: The Secret Order Spotlights Denton's Guy, Fichtner's Jasper

Looking for the Full Moon Vol. 2 Gets Blu-Ray Release from AnimEigo

