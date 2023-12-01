Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: battlestar galactica, bctv daily dispatch, dave chappelle, doctor who, Griselda, lauren boebert, saga, saturday night live, Slow Horses, Star Trek Picard, star trek: discovery, the boys

The Boys/Saga, Battlestar Galactica, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Discovery, Chappelle/Boebert, Battlestar Galactica, SNL, Doctor Who, The Boys/Saga, and more!

Article Summary Welcome to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, December 1, 2023.

Today, we're looking at Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Dave Chappelle/Lauren Boebert, Peacock's Battlestar Galactica, and TBS' AEW Dynamite.

In addition, we have NBC's Saturday Night Live, BBC's Doctor Who, The Boys' Eric Kripke/Saga, and Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino.

And let's not forget Netflix's The Crown, Marvel Studios, NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Netflix's Griselda, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Demi Lovato & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today: Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Dave Chappelle/Lauren Boebert, Peacock's Battlestar Galactica, TBS' AEW Dynamite, NBC's Saturday Night Live, BBC's Doctor Who, The Boys' Eric Kripke/Saga, Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Netflix's The Crown, Marvel Studios, NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Netflix's Griselda, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Demi Lovato & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Discovery, Dave Chappelle/Lauren Boebert, Battlestar Galactica, Saturday Night Live, Doctor Who, The Boys' Eric Kripke/Saga, Griselda, Slow Horses, Star Trek: Picard, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, December 1, 2023:

Star Trek: Discovery EP Teases "Some Surprises in Store" at CCXP 2023

Dave Chappelle, Lauren Boebert Are (Not Surprisingly) Photo Buddies

Battlestar Galactica Has "Great Outline": Sam Esmail Updates Series

SNL Promo: Fashion Swap, Noah Kahan Pun Game & Then Things Get Weird

Doctor Who Christmas Special Images, Overview & Cast Revealed

The Boys: Eric Kripke Publicly Pitches Saga Series to Vaughan, Staples

MJF and Samoa Joe Team Up Against Masked Devils on AEW Dynamite

Twitter/X CEO Cleaning Up Elon Musk Mess with Social Media Shovel

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Key Art Spotlights William & Kate

Marvel Studios, Why Not Move Comic Creator Credits To The Front?

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center Shares Tree-Lighting Highlights

Griselda Trailer, Images Preview Sofia Vergara, "Narcos" Team Series

Slow Horses Author Mick Herron Feels Optimistic About Next 3 Seasons

Star Trek: Picard: Michelle Hurd Would Love More Raffi/Worf Backstory

Demi Lovato Holiday Special Gets Official Trailer from Roku Channel

