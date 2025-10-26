Posted in: Amazon Studios, Comics, Current News, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Sets Guinness Records; Urban Thanks Garth Ennis, Eric Kripke

Prime Video's The Boys was honored by Guinness during MCM Comic Con London, with Karl Urban thanking Garth Ennis, Eric Kripke, and many more.

Last week's Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V wrapped up its second season run, positioning things very nicely for what's still to come with the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys (more on that below). But for this update, we get to take a break from what our radars are telling us about Season 5 to pass along some big honors that the show received during MCM Comic Con London. The folks over at Guinness World Records surprised stars Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara with awards for The Most In-Demand Action-Adventure TV show and The Most In-Demand Superhero TV Show. Best of all, MCM Comic Con London shared a video of the moment and what Urban had to say on behalf of the streaming series.

Here's a look at the video from MCM Comic Con London, with Urban thanking Kripke, EPs Seth Rogan & Evan Goldberg, comic book creator Garth Ennis (co-creator of "The Boys" with Darick Robertson), Amazon, Sony Pictures Television, the Toronto production crew, and the fans:

The Boys Showrunner on "Gen V" Season 2 Finale Impact

Kripke on How Much of a Role Will "Gen V" Supes Play in "The Boys" Final Season: "They are playing an important part. Part of the fun of wrapping out season two that way is that we really get to set the table for season five, where there's now this active and growing resistance led by Starlight that A-Train is an important part of. They're really trying to take the fight back to Homelander and this sort of fascist government. By the same respect, we still work hard to try to maintain our balance that 'The Boys' is about 'The Boys,' and 'Gen V' is about 'Gen V.' The characters provide crucial assists, but it's still about 'The Boys,' and you can watch it without having watched 'Gen V' and vice versa. But watching both is still a much more fun experience."

Kripke Has "More 'Gen V' Story to Tell After Season 2: "We don't play it in season five of 'The Boys' that this is the end of 'Gen V.' We leave them open-ended because we actually have more 'Gen V' story to tell, and we'd love to tell it. It depends on the ratings and how many people end up tuning in. We have to make it so Amazon picks us up for another season."

Kripke on "Gen V" Season 2 & Godolkin's Fate Impacting Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) Personally: "Well, it all went pretty sideways on Sage [laughs]. The story about Sage that we really liked — and it was Michele Fazekas' notion — was, 'Why can't we give Sage a love story? Does she always have to be just such a calculated robot?' She genuinely loved the guy, and she had this plan. They were gonna move in together, and they were gonna break it to Homelander in a really careful way. They were going to be this power couple. She had this vision of a happy world with the other smartest person in the world, and he just went fucking nuts. She's begging him not to do this. She knew that his going down that path was going to be destructive for both of them. There's a reason she let Polarity out of that prison in the final episode. She knew that she had to ultimately protect her own hide. We play a bit of that. She comes into season five a little heartbroken. This guy really broke her heart. She was already a misanthrope, and it just makes her even more so.

Kripke on the "True Underground Resistance" Fighting Homelander: "He's got a lot of people in line who want to bitch slap him [laughs]. Obviously, Butcher is in the front of that line. But there's Stan Edgar, Marie, Annie, Huey. They're trying to mount a real push, but they're also outgunned, outmanned. You're in an entire country that has drunk Homelander's Kool-Aid. They're outmatched by the size of the hundreds of superheroes that are in every town across the country, who have been given authority over the police. So it really is a true underground resistance against a fascist government, which definitely has no comparison or parallel to anything going on anywhere in the world."

