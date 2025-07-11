Posted in: Conventions, Events, Movies, Peacock, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Showrunner Set to Make "A Little Cameo" During SDCC 2025

Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane teased that he might be making "a little cameo" during the Jason Universe panel at SDCC 2025.

Article Summary Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane teases a cameo at the Jason Universe San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel.

SDCC 2025 panel promises new details on the future of Jason, including a fresh design and sneak peeks.

Exclusive message from the Crystal Lake set to be shown during SDCC 2025.

Behind-the-scenes updates continue to connect fans with Peacock and A24's anticipated prequel series.

Since production first got underway, Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane has been keeping his promise to keep fans involved in how things are going with Peacock and A24's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks) and William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning)-starring Crystal Lake. But now, it looks like we might be finding out quite a bit more about what's to come during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (SDCC 2025). Earlier this week, we learned that Jason Universe is set to host an SDCC panel on Friday, July 25th, that will offer a deep dive into what the future holds for the iconic character. Some of the highlights include Horror Inc.'s new Jason design and a first-look at Sweet Revenge, a vignette from writer/director Mike P. Nelson. Horror Inc. President Robert Barsamian, VP Robbie Barsamian, and CMO Sheri Conn are set to join Nelson, as will Atomic Monster EVP of Film Judson Scott. In addition, a panel-exclusive message from the set of Crystal Lake was referenced, and it looks like that will include Kane making an appearance, based on what he posted earlier today.

Here's a screencap of what Kane had to share earlier today regarding the upcoming Peacock series and SDCC 2025:

"The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I've got promises to keep, and folks to kill before I sleep…,' Kane wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from earlier this week, which also included a look behind the scenes at filming:

Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees) and Catlett (Levon Brooks) are joined in the cast by series regulars Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. Here's a look back at Kane's post from June, announcing that production on the prequel series was officially underway:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce the series in addition to being the creator, showrunner, and writer. The series, which stems from production banner A24, also sees Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!