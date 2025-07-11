Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, stuart fails to save the universe

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe in The Daily LITG, 11th July 2025

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe tops the list of yesterday's most-read pop culture stories.

Explore the ten hottest topics in comics and TV, from X-Men: Age of Revelation to The Big Bang Theory spinoff.

Look back at top trending stories from the last six years, spotlighting major shifts and fan debates in comics.

Catch up on comic industry updates, San Diego Comic-Con buzz, birthdays, and subscription details for LITG.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, X-Men #1 Hidden Page

LITG two years ago, Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision

Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Crime Edition

LITG three years ago, Jameela Jamil On Titania's Hair

Captain America has always been political – that's kinda the point of Captain America – LITG four years ago

LITG five years ago, Picardo on Picard

Robert Picardo, Superman 5G gossip and more dominated traffic. But there is always quite a range, and a new Image Comics crossover was promised.

LITG, six years ago

The concerns of five years ago seemed trivial four years ago.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Philip Bond, creator of Wired World, Cheekie Wee Budgie Boy, Eve Stranger.

creator of Wired World, Cheekie Wee Budgie Boy, Eve Stranger. Moe Ferrara, graphic novel literary agent.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

