Stuart Fails To Save The Universe in The Daily LITG, 11th July 2025

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

THE BIG BANG THEORY
Image: WBTV Screencap

The ten most popular stories yesterday:  Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

  1. The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Goes Sci-Fi, Gets HBO Max Series Order
  2. Marvel Comics Titles To Be Renamed For X-Men: Age Of Revelation
  3. The Recycled Marvel Swimsuit Special Of 2025?
  4. Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Finale: The Disciple's Final Move
  5. Did Dean Cain Forget That His Superman Went "Woke" Back in 1997?
  6. TwoMorrows Legally Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Of Stock
  7. Return To Planet Hulk One More Time Twenty Years Later
  8. Marvel Horror's Black, White, & Blood And Guts One-Shot for Hallowe'en
  9. X-Men: Age Of Revelation in The Daily LITG, 10th of July 2025
  10. Jack Kirby Honored As New York Renames His Birthplace "Yancy Street"

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, X-Men #1 Hidden Page

Who Are In The Hidden Bonus Page Of X-Men #1? (Spoilers)

  1. Who Appear In The Hidden Bonus Page Of X-Men #1? (Spoilers)
  2. A Look At The Future Of The X-Men – Who Are These Three New Mutants?
  3. Star Trek: Lower Decks Ready for "At Least" 2 More Seasons: Tatasciore
  4. McFarlane Steps into the Batman Multiverse with Four New DC Figures
  5. First Look At Absolute Batman And What It Means For Absolute Universe
  6. Penguin Buys Boom Studios, Leaves Diamond, Makes Redundancies
  7. Marvel Comics Brings Back A Classic Editorial Look For X-Men #1
  8. What, Or Who, Has Amanda Waller Got For Absolute Power? (Spoilers)
  9. Confirmed: Penguin Random House Buys Boom Studios
  10. DC Will Publish Two Narrative Strands For DC All-In Including Absolute
  11. Michael Zulli of Puma Blues, Swamp Thing and Sandman Has Died Aged 71
  12. Dstlry Quits Lunar Distribution to Go Exclusive With Diamond
  13. Nothing In Blood Hunt Matters Today- But Does That Matter? (Spoilers)
  14. Matt Baker Outlaws, Select Detective from D.S. Publishing, at Auction
  15. Gossip: All Hands Meeting Held At Boom Studios Today, Changes Coming?
  16. Finally, Kill Shakespeare Free Comic Book Day 2024 Is Online
  17. Idaho's Number One Comic Book Company to Launch at San Diego Comic-Con

LITG two years ago, Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision

Superman Lost #5
Superman Lost #5

Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Crime Edition

  1. Eldon's Copy of Charles Biro's Crime Does Not Pay #33, up for Auction
  2. Jack Cole's Classic Crime Saga in True Crime Comics #3 at Auction
  3. Eddie Bentz, Alias The Ghost in Gangsters Can't Win #2, up for Auction
  4. Alex Toth and More Ask "Who Is Next?" in Comic Book Form, at Auction
  5. When the Shadow Detonated an Atom Bomb in Brazil in 1947, at Auction
  6. Sleepless Knights, Sandman & Spoilers in Tomorrow's Knight Terrors
  7. Free Comic Books For You To Give To Trick & Treaters For Halloween
  8. Diamond Prepares Comic Book Stores For UPS Strike
  9. When Gene Colan Was Locked In A Mansion With Murder, In Suspense #7
  10. Norwich, Now Part of The DC Universe In Batman Incorporated
  11. DC Comics Suggests Tim Drake & Stephanie Brown Are Step-Siblings?
  12. My Adventures with Superman: So About That Jimmy Olsen Easter Egg
  13. Very Objectionable: Supernatural & "Sexy Implications" of Ghost Comics
  14. Lex Luthor Shows You What All Comic Book Previews Should Look Like
  15. Out Of Style by Devi Putri Megwati Only Available on Kickstarter
  16. Michael Lomon Presented with Caliburn Prize at London Film & Comic Con
  17. The Golden Batmobile in The Daily LITG, 10th of July 2023

LITG three years ago, Jameela Jamil On Titania's Hair

she-hulk
Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2022
  1. She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Actually Agrees with Titania Image Shade
  2. Better Call Saul S06: Peter Gould Inspires Our New Walt/Jesse Theory
  3. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In July 2022
  4. That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)
  5. Scarlet Witch Puts New X-Men Team Together In Hellfire Gala Leaks
  6. Hellfire Gala Leak Reveals New X-Men Team (Spoilers)
  7. Stranger Things 4: Hellfire Club Members Metallica Post Eddie "Duet"
  8. The Fall of the House of Usher: Flanagan Shares Filming Wrap Thanks
  9. Image Comics Changes Policy as Eight Billion Genies Gets Second Print
  10. Charlie Jane Anders & Alberto Alburquerque on New Mutants in October
  11. 50 Cosplay Photos From London Film And Comic Con LFCC Day One
  12. The Boys Omnibus Selling Out – How Many Copies Are Left?
  13. The Return Of Ed Brubaker & Jason Lutes, The Fall
  14. Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 Gets 4th Printing, Dan Brereton Cover
  15. Ice Cream Man, Stray Dogs, Spawn & Skybound X – Image SDCC Exclusives
  16. The Panels I'll Be Moderating At London Film & Comic Con Summer 2022
  17. No Marvel Or IDW Comics For Britain Next Week
  18. Vampirella: Year One #1 Launches With 51,700 Orders
  19. Heading To London Film & Comic Con in The Daily LITG, July 8th 2022

Captain America has always been political – that's kinda the point of Captain America – LITG four years ago

Captain America Has Always Been Political- Daily LITG, 10th July 2021
Captain America Has Always Been Political
  1. Woke Marvel Has Captain America Call USA "A Piece Of Trash"
  2. Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
  3. Superman's Son Stands For Truth, Justice, But Not The American Way
  4. Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
  5. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Highlighted in FX Networks Trailer
  6. Max Allan Collins & Terry Beatty Object To DC's Treatment of Wild Dog
  7. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Trailer: Will You Answer The Doctor's Call?
  8. Robert Kirkman & Jason Howard Launch C.O.D.E in August
  9. Evolving Skies Peek: Japan's Pokémon TCG: Sky Stream Art Leaks
  10. Grant Morrison Confirms Original 5G Plans For Superman & The Authority
  11. The Human Target From Tom King and Greg Smallwood (UPDATE)
  12. Death Of Doctor Strange Spins Off Into Avengers and Strange Academy
  13. Double Walker, Graphic Novel from Michael Conrad & Noah Bailey
  14. Ahoy Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution
  15. Taboo Still Writing And Jeffrey Veregge Now Drawing Spirit Rider
  16. Deadpool: Black, White And Blood Drops From Five Issues To Four
  17. John Ridley/Juann Cabal Black Panther Delayed 3 Months Until November
  18. Aquaman & Green Arrow Team Up In Deep Target #1 From DC in October
  19. DCBS and InStockTrades Reduce Marvel Discounts Available
  20. London's Orbital Comics Gallery Welcomed Comic Creators Last Night
  21. Prodigal Son Reportedly Done, The Daily LITG, 9th July 2021

LITG five years ago, Picardo on Picard

Robert Picardo, Superman 5G gossip and more dominated traffic. But there is always quite a range, and a new Image Comics crossover was promised.

  1. Star Trek: Robert Picardo Responds to Picard Season Two Rumors
  2. Gossip: The Future of Superman, Jonathan Kent and 5G at DC Comics
  3. Resident Evil 4 Ada Wong Returns with Darkside Collectibles
  4. Dungeons & Dragons Adds Disclaimer To Some Legacy Titles
  5. New Lord of The Rings Witch King and Frodo Statue from Weta Workshop
  6. The Ballad of Wolverine and Jean Grey in X-Force #10 (Spoilers)
  7. X-Men's Cable Lands in 2020 With New Revoltech Figure
  8. Marvel Comics Bringing The N-Word Back Into Print (Update)
  9. Transformers Go Retro With New PCS Collectibles Generation 1 Statues
  10. You'll Never Believe What Happened Between These Two Thor #4 Panels

LITG, six years ago

The concerns of five years ago seemed trivial four years ago.

  1. Separated At Birth: Arthur Suydam's DCeased #4 and Harley's Joker Cosplay – With a Killing Joke
  2. Now Arthur Suydam Offers to Pay Harley's Joker For Cover 'Reference'
  3. Games Workshop Shows Off New Sisters of Battle for 40k
  4. X-Cellent #1 by Peter Milligan and Mike Allred to Fight Culture War, From Marvel in 2020
  5. DC and Rooster Teeth Sitting in a Tree, M-A-K-I-N-G RWBY and gen:LOCK Comics

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

  • Philip Bond, creator of Wired World, Cheekie Wee Budgie Boy, Eve Stranger.
  • Moe Ferrara, graphic novel literary agent.

