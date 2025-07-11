Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, stuart fails to save the universe
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe in The Daily LITG, 11th July 2025
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
The ten most popular stories yesterday: Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
- The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Goes Sci-Fi, Gets HBO Max Series Order
- Marvel Comics Titles To Be Renamed For X-Men: Age Of Revelation
- The Recycled Marvel Swimsuit Special Of 2025?
- Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Finale: The Disciple's Final Move
- Did Dean Cain Forget That His Superman Went "Woke" Back in 1997?
- TwoMorrows Legally Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Of Stock
- Return To Planet Hulk One More Time Twenty Years Later
- Marvel Horror's Black, White, & Blood And Guts One-Shot for Hallowe'en
- X-Men: Age Of Revelation in The Daily LITG, 10th of July 2025
- Jack Kirby Honored As New York Renames His Birthplace "Yancy Street"
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- G.I. JOE: Cold Slither in Concert at SDCC and in Comics in October
- San Diego Comic-Con CBLDF/Oni Press/Biker Mice From Mars Welcome Party
- IDW Performs Its 1-For-100 Reverse Stock Split Today
- Marvel Publishes A Tribute To Butch Guice In Its Comics This Month
LITG one year ago, X-Men #1 Hidden Page
- Who Appear In The Hidden Bonus Page Of X-Men #1? (Spoilers)
- A Look At The Future Of The X-Men – Who Are These Three New Mutants?
- Star Trek: Lower Decks Ready for "At Least" 2 More Seasons: Tatasciore
- McFarlane Steps into the Batman Multiverse with Four New DC Figures
- First Look At Absolute Batman And What It Means For Absolute Universe
- Penguin Buys Boom Studios, Leaves Diamond, Makes Redundancies
- Marvel Comics Brings Back A Classic Editorial Look For X-Men #1
- What, Or Who, Has Amanda Waller Got For Absolute Power? (Spoilers)
- Confirmed: Penguin Random House Buys Boom Studios
- DC Will Publish Two Narrative Strands For DC All-In Including Absolute
- Michael Zulli of Puma Blues, Swamp Thing and Sandman Has Died Aged 71
- Dstlry Quits Lunar Distribution to Go Exclusive With Diamond
- Nothing In Blood Hunt Matters Today- But Does That Matter? (Spoilers)
- Matt Baker Outlaws, Select Detective from D.S. Publishing, at Auction
- Gossip: All Hands Meeting Held At Boom Studios Today, Changes Coming?
- Finally, Kill Shakespeare Free Comic Book Day 2024 Is Online
- Idaho's Number One Comic Book Company to Launch at San Diego Comic-Con
LITG two years ago, Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision
- Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision To Spy In The Shower (Spoilers)
- Batman, Robin, & The Love That Dare Not Speak His Name in Teen Titans
- Superman & Lois: We're Not Sure The CW Deserves Season 4 Victory Lap
- McFarlane Toys Drops Exclusive 1989 Batman & Batmobile Gold Label Set
- Doom Patrol: James Gunn Confirms Remaining Episodes NOT Being Shelved
Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Crime Edition
- Eldon's Copy of Charles Biro's Crime Does Not Pay #33, up for Auction
- Jack Cole's Classic Crime Saga in True Crime Comics #3 at Auction
- Eddie Bentz, Alias The Ghost in Gangsters Can't Win #2, up for Auction
- Alex Toth and More Ask "Who Is Next?" in Comic Book Form, at Auction
- When the Shadow Detonated an Atom Bomb in Brazil in 1947, at Auction
- Sleepless Knights, Sandman & Spoilers in Tomorrow's Knight Terrors
- Free Comic Books For You To Give To Trick & Treaters For Halloween
- Diamond Prepares Comic Book Stores For UPS Strike
- When Gene Colan Was Locked In A Mansion With Murder, In Suspense #7
- Norwich, Now Part of The DC Universe In Batman Incorporated
- DC Comics Suggests Tim Drake & Stephanie Brown Are Step-Siblings?
- My Adventures with Superman: So About That Jimmy Olsen Easter Egg
- Very Objectionable: Supernatural & "Sexy Implications" of Ghost Comics
- Lex Luthor Shows You What All Comic Book Previews Should Look Like
- Out Of Style by Devi Putri Megwati Only Available on Kickstarter
- Michael Lomon Presented with Caliburn Prize at London Film & Comic Con
- The Golden Batmobile in The Daily LITG, 10th of July 2023
LITG three years ago, Jameela Jamil On Titania's Hair
- She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Actually Agrees with Titania Image Shade
- Better Call Saul S06: Peter Gould Inspires Our New Walt/Jesse Theory
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In July 2022
- That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)
- Scarlet Witch Puts New X-Men Team Together In Hellfire Gala Leaks
- Hellfire Gala Leak Reveals New X-Men Team (Spoilers)
- Stranger Things 4: Hellfire Club Members Metallica Post Eddie "Duet"
- The Fall of the House of Usher: Flanagan Shares Filming Wrap Thanks
- Image Comics Changes Policy as Eight Billion Genies Gets Second Print
- Charlie Jane Anders & Alberto Alburquerque on New Mutants in October
- 50 Cosplay Photos From London Film And Comic Con LFCC Day One
- The Boys Omnibus Selling Out – How Many Copies Are Left?
- The Return Of Ed Brubaker & Jason Lutes, The Fall
- Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 Gets 4th Printing, Dan Brereton Cover
- Ice Cream Man, Stray Dogs, Spawn & Skybound X – Image SDCC Exclusives
- The Panels I'll Be Moderating At London Film & Comic Con Summer 2022
- No Marvel Or IDW Comics For Britain Next Week
- Vampirella: Year One #1 Launches With 51,700 Orders
- Heading To London Film & Comic Con in The Daily LITG, July 8th 2022
Captain America has always been political – that's kinda the point of Captain America – LITG four years ago
- Woke Marvel Has Captain America Call USA "A Piece Of Trash"
- Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
- Superman's Son Stands For Truth, Justice, But Not The American Way
- Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
- What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Highlighted in FX Networks Trailer
- Max Allan Collins & Terry Beatty Object To DC's Treatment of Wild Dog
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Trailer: Will You Answer The Doctor's Call?
- Robert Kirkman & Jason Howard Launch C.O.D.E in August
- Evolving Skies Peek: Japan's Pokémon TCG: Sky Stream Art Leaks
- Grant Morrison Confirms Original 5G Plans For Superman & The Authority
- The Human Target From Tom King and Greg Smallwood (UPDATE)
- Death Of Doctor Strange Spins Off Into Avengers and Strange Academy
- Double Walker, Graphic Novel from Michael Conrad & Noah Bailey
- Ahoy Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution
- Taboo Still Writing And Jeffrey Veregge Now Drawing Spirit Rider
- Deadpool: Black, White And Blood Drops From Five Issues To Four
- John Ridley/Juann Cabal Black Panther Delayed 3 Months Until November
- Aquaman & Green Arrow Team Up In Deep Target #1 From DC in October
- DCBS and InStockTrades Reduce Marvel Discounts Available
- London's Orbital Comics Gallery Welcomed Comic Creators Last Night
- Prodigal Son Reportedly Done, The Daily LITG, 9th July 2021
LITG five years ago, Picardo on Picard
Robert Picardo, Superman 5G gossip and more dominated traffic. But there is always quite a range, and a new Image Comics crossover was promised.
- Star Trek: Robert Picardo Responds to Picard Season Two Rumors
- Gossip: The Future of Superman, Jonathan Kent and 5G at DC Comics
- Resident Evil 4 Ada Wong Returns with Darkside Collectibles
- Dungeons & Dragons Adds Disclaimer To Some Legacy Titles
- New Lord of The Rings Witch King and Frodo Statue from Weta Workshop
- The Ballad of Wolverine and Jean Grey in X-Force #10 (Spoilers)
- X-Men's Cable Lands in 2020 With New Revoltech Figure
- Marvel Comics Bringing The N-Word Back Into Print (Update)
- Transformers Go Retro With New PCS Collectibles Generation 1 Statues
- You'll Never Believe What Happened Between These Two Thor #4 Panels
LITG, six years ago
The concerns of five years ago seemed trivial four years ago.
- Separated At Birth: Arthur Suydam's DCeased #4 and Harley's Joker Cosplay – With a Killing Joke
- Now Arthur Suydam Offers to Pay Harley's Joker For Cover 'Reference'
- Games Workshop Shows Off New Sisters of Battle for 40k
- X-Cellent #1 by Peter Milligan and Mike Allred to Fight Culture War, From Marvel in 2020
- DC and Rooster Teeth Sitting in a Tree, M-A-K-I-N-G RWBY and gen:LOCK Comics
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.
- Philip Bond, creator of Wired World, Cheekie Wee Budgie Boy, Eve Stranger.
- Moe Ferrara, graphic novel literary agent.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
