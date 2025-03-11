Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys/SPN Fam, Invincible, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys: Jensen Ackles/Jared Padalecki, Superman, Alien: Earth, The Rookie, Invincible, Lanterns, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's Boardwalk Empire, AMC's Pantheon, NBC's The Hunting Party, The Boys: Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki, CBS's Ringo & Friends at The Ryman, Netflix's WWE Raw, DC Studios' Superman, Hulu's Alien: Earth, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Prime Video's Invincible, HBO's Lanterns, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, Netflix's Devil May Cry, NBC's Suits LA, SDCC: Málaga, Netflix's You, Critical Role's Weird Kids, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys: Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki, Superman, Alien: Earth, The Rookie, Dexter: Resurrection, John Mulaney, Invincible, Lanterns, The Righteous Gemstones, Suits LA, You, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 11, 2025:

Boardwalk Empire: Gretchen Mol Reflects on "Cathartic" Role, Legacy

Pantheon: Don't Miss Out on This "Big Ideas" Sci-Fi Animated Series

The Hunting Party S01E05: "Arlo Brandt" Preview; David Ramsey Stars

The Boys Season 5: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki Sharing Screen Time

Ringo & Friends at The Ryman: Your Guide to CBS's Country Music Event

WWE Raw Preview: A Show to Make You Forget All About AEW Revolution

Superman: Gunn Honors Engineer Anniversary with BTS Look at De Faría

Alien: Earth/SXSW: Noah Hawley, Sydney Chandler Survey "The Wreckage"

The Rookie S07E09: "The Kiss" Images; E11: "Speed" Overview Released

The Hunting Party: Sabongui on Cast Chemistry, Series' Grounded Nature

Dexter: Resurrection Reportedly Taps Eric Stonestreet for Guest Arc

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Opener: Keaton, Cypress Hill & More

Invincible Season 3 Finale Teaser: Conquest (Nuff Said); Clip Tomorrow

Lanterns: Nicole Ari Parker Joins HBO's "Green Lantern" Series Cast

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4: McBride on Casting Bradley Cooper

Devil May Cry Trailer Tomorrow; Poster: Dante Calls Out Demon Bros

Superman: Gunn's Gathegi BDay Post Includes Mister Terrific BTS Look

Suits LA Season 1 Ep. 4 "Batman Returns" Teaser: Harvey's Back!

SDCC's Official Spanish Spinoff Will Be San Diego Comic-Con: Málaga

You Season 5 Official Trailer: All Eyes Are On Joe Goldberg Now

Critical Role To Launch New "Weird Kids" Podcast Series Next Week

Punisher, Lanterns, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!