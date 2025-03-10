Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Punisher, Lanterns, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW Revolution, Dark Winds, Tracker, Alien: Earth, Lanterns, True Detectives, Punisher, SNL, The Flash & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Adult Swim's Oh My God…Yes!, AEW Revolution, NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, CBS's Watson, AMC's Dark Winds, NBC's Suits LA, CBS's Tracker, NBC's The Americas, HBO's The White Lotus, Hulu's Alien: Earth, HBO's Lanterns, HBO's True Detectives, Punisher/Jon Bernthal, Netflix's You, NBC's SNL, Viz Media, The CW's The Flash, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Oh My God…Yes!, AEW Revolution, The Righteous Gemstones, Dark Winds, Suits LA, Tracker, The White Lotus, Alien: Earth, Lanterns, True Detectives, Punisher/Jon Bernthal, You, SNL, The Flash, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 10, 2025:

Kenny Omega Wins Title at AEW Revolution, Ruins Chadster's Life

Toni Storm Retains in Ultraviolent Bloodbath at AEW Revolution

Adult Swim Debuts YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Oh My God…Yes! Tonight

AEW Revolution: Hurt Syndicate Retain in Blatant Anti-WWE Message

Mercedes Moné Retains Against Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Our S01E03 "Companion Planting" Preview

The Righteous Gemstones Returns Tonight: Our S04E01: "Prelude" Preview

Watson: Our Season 1 Ep. 5 Preview; Early Look at Moriarty's Return

Dark Winds: Here's Our Season 3 E01 "Ye'iitsoh (Big Monster)" Preview

Suits LA S01E03: "He Knew" Preview: Oswalt, Baumgartner Guest Star

Tracker: Our S02E12 "Monster" Preview; S02E13: "Neptune" Early Look

The Americas: Check Out Our Preview Guide to Ep. 5: "The Frozen North"

The White Lotus Season 3 Ep. 4: "Hide or Seek" Belinda vs. "Gary"?

Alien: Earth Offers More USCSS Maginot Clips; SXSW 2025 Highlights

AEW Collision Once Again Cheeses Off The Chadster; Here's Why

Lanterns Writing "So Layered and So Beautiful": Poorna Jagannathan

True Detective: Guess Which Season is Matthew McConaughey's Favorite?

AEW Revolution Preview: You Can Count The Chadster Out

Punisher: Jon Bernthal Promises Special "Will Not Be 'Punisher-Lite'"

You Season 5 Trailer Drops Monday: "Y'All Gonna Gag": Superfan Cardi B

SNL 50 Review: Lady Gaga Made March a Much Better Month for SNL

Viz Media Announces New Anime, Manga Heading to Netflix and Hulu

Suits Star Gabriel Macht Believes "Suits LA Is In Great Hands" & More

The Flash: Sabongui on Fav Arrowverse Series Moment, Martin Friendship

The Last of Us Season 2, SNL, "Dead City" & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!