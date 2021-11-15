The Flash S08 Armageddon: Gustin, Wallace Drop Serious Batwoman Teases

When a powerful alien threat led by Tony Curran's Despero arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), and the rest of Team Flash will face a threat unlike any they've faced before. Pushed to their limits, they will call on friends and foes alike to hopefully save the day (and the planet). Joining them are Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman, Cress Williams' Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning, Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer aka The Atom, Chyler Leigh's Alex Danvers aka Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow, Osric Chau's Ryan Choi aka The Atom, Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash & Neal McDonough's Damien Darhk. Now, Gustin and The CW's The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace tease why Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman was an essential key to the upcoming five-part event "Armageddon" and the "special scene" Batwoman has with another character. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Gustin Wants Viewers to Know It Might Not Be The Flash/Batwoman Team-Up Viewers Expect: "Without spoiling too much, it's not going to be what everybody would expect. By the time we've crossed paths on the show, it's not going to be a typical Flash and Batwoman team-up I think is all I can really say. It was great having Javicia on set, great working with her. We've hooked up off set. She's trained with my wife, actually, and we've hung out from time to time, and I really like her. So, it was cool to actually be on set with her. But, it's not going to be the Flash-Batwoman team-up, per se, that people are probably expecting."

For Wallace, There's No "Armageddon" Without Batwoman or Black Lightning: "I could not tell 'Armageddon' as a story in five parts without Black Lightning [Cress Williams] and Batwoman. They had to be in this story," says Wallace. "I was actually sweating bullets, quite frankly, early on because I didn't know if I would be able to get them, especially Javicia, who is shooting her own show as the lead while trying to do our show. We had to pull off a logistics nightmare, but we did it."

Wallace Has Extended Leslie an Open Invitation to Return: "We did it [filming Leslie's scenes] so well that quite frankly — Javicia is amazing in this — she ended it by saying, 'Hey can I come back? I just want to be in more of this.' To which I replied, 'You are welcome any time, ma'am.'"

Probably Because Leslie Is Part of a "Special Scene" Wallace Can't Wait for Viewers to See: "I think one of the most special scenes in 'Armageddon' coming up is a scene that involves Batwoman and one other character that shall remain nameless. I believe it's the kind of scene our audience has been waiting years to see and we finally got it. I can't wait to share it with the audience. I can't wait!"

The Flash Season 8 Episode 1 "Armageddon: Part 1": PART ONE OF THE ARMAGEDDON FIVE EPISODE EVENT – When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. Brandon Routh guest stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace. The Flash Season 8 Episode 2 "Armageddon: Part 2": THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza. The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 "Armageddon, Part 3": BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS, AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero's vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh, and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.