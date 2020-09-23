The Flash, Supergirl, Titans & More Production Starts Reportedly Set

When you say the name "Greg Berlanti," the first things that usually comes to mind is "Arrowverse"- and that's more than understandable. But Berlanti Productions is about more than just spandex and tall-buildings-in-single-bounds-leaping- and now it looks like we're learning when the company's wide range of content will start their respective productions back up. With The CW's Riverdale and Batwoman, and HBO Max's The Flight Attendant already back at work, the sixth and final season of Supergirl is expected to start back up beginning Monday, September 28 in Vancouver (pending finalized COVID guidelines).

From there, All American is looking to begin filming on September 28 in Los Angeles, with the seventh season of The Flash expected to resume on October 1 and DC's Legends of Tomorrow looking to start on their sixth season on October 5 (both Vancouver shoots). Superman & Lois, Titans, and new series Kung-Fu are looking at mid-October starts in Vancouver. Stargirl is eyeing the end of October to start production on the second season, while Doom Patrol is expected to start production in January 2021. Deadline Hollywood initially reported the dates, which will remain tentative and be adjusted accordingly depending on how the pandemic tracks (as some already have).

On September 3, Batwoman started production on its second season (with new lead Javicia Leslie aka Ryan Wilder) in Vancouver. Eleven days later, Riverdale kicked off filming its fifth season. A month earlier, Kaley Cuoco's HBO Max series resumed production in New York City (after being shut down from mid-March until August 31). The CW is still looking to January 2021 for the return of a number of their key series, with the fall looking to be a mix of reality programming, special events, "borrowed" series (such as the late DC Universe's Swamp Thing), and probably the biggest headline for the network this fall: the final seven episodes of long-running series Supernatural.