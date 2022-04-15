The Great North: 5 Beef Tobin Moments That Made Our Hearts Sing

FOX's The Great North has a whole group of fantastic characters, but there's one we'll focus on in this article and that's Beef Tobin, voiced by Nick Offerman. With a signature tone and cadence, Beef is a unique dad and even more so as an individual with the way he views the world and parenting. From giving some of the best advice to understanding what is important to him in life, I can't help but love the way this character has developed. Below, I have included my five favorite moments from Beef from season one through the current second season for you all to enjoy and maybe find your own favorite moment. All moments include a quick logline of the episode that they originated from.

Beef has an important conversation with Judy: S01E04 "Romantic Meat-Based Adventure"

"Judy worries that she may inherit Beef's fear of romance, so she makes him attend a meat auction and singles mixer, hoping he'll bring home a new love and some sausages."

Beef having a cold medicine trip in the snow: S01E10 "Game of Snownes Adventure"

"A blizzard threatens the Tobins' family game night; Beef makes a new friend in the woods."

Beef's unintentional date with Alyson: S02E06 "Skidmark Holmes Adventure"

"Judy throws a murder mystery party that doesn't go as planned; Alyson takes Beef on a date."

Beef gets into the holiday spirit with Jerry: S02E10 "Dip The Halls Adventure"

"Beef helps Jerry track down his stolen Bigfoot costume before Christmas; the Tobin kids work on an elaborate gingerbread village."

Beef finds a place at mom's night: S02E12 "Beef Mommas House Adventure"

"Beef joins a local mom's group while Moon builds a Dread Sled with his friends; the rest of the family attempt to solve the mystery of Wolf and Honeybee's haunted potholder."