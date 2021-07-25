The Great North Season 2: Zombies, Musical Numbers & Inclusion Talk

The cast and crew of FOX's The Great North spoke to one another for 2021 Comic-Con at Home, both about the difficulty in navigating development during the pandemic and the expectations for the second season. From discussing memories of favorite jokes, such as laughing to cover up a fart, to explaining moving moments in episodes, each member of the cast showed a lot of love for the series.

Discussion of a Halloween episode, including a clip of it (18:50 time mark in panel video below), was brought up for fans. Later in the panel, an additional clip from the premiere still in development was shown (33:39 time mark in the panel video below).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Comic-Con 2021 @ Home: Cast Chat | THE GREAT NORTH (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irl0dcjGPVs)

THE GREAT NORTH follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy's older brother, WOLF, (Will Forte) and his fiancé, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), her middle brother, HAM (Paul Rust), and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights. Bento Box Entertainment serves as the animation studio on THE GREAT NORTH. The series comes from BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard, and is created, written and executive-produced by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and writer Minty Lewis ("Regular Show").

Part of the fun was witnessing Will Forte attempting a successful joining of the panel from his car with his two dogs in the back seat. The cast and creators answered questions from fans on Twitter before wrapping things up. Alanis Morissette talked about what she would do if she were a man and had a bear, but she also talked about the supportive nature she loves about playing herself in The Great North. The question about including Alaskan native characters was brought up. Wendy Molyneux brought up an existing couple of actors, Alaskan individuals, who are in the series, but she also hopes to expand on that with the hopes of the pandemic clearing up eventually. The important point made included needing those people to help in telling their own stories, which becomes important for an Alaskan-based show.

