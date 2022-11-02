The Great North Season 3 Ep. 6 Review: A Honeybee Halloween

FOX's The Great North focused on some Halloween lessons for Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan) and a cat costume competition between members of the Tobin family. Some minor spoilers may be ahead, so consider this your fair warning before reading any further…

The Great North had some excellent guest voices during Honeybee's dream to understand her brother Jerry's (Ron Funches) perspective on the holiday. The voices included Guy Fieri as himself but in a ghostly form, Katie Crown voicing Possessed Patty, and Sloan voicing the ghost of Halloween future. As a big storm approached Lone Moose, both the Tobin family and Honeybee's plans got affected. When one cat costume came through in the mail, it became a quick catwalk competition to see who Beef (Nick Offerman) would pick to have it for the night.

This episode of The Great North was overall really fun with the way we got to see more background on things Honeybee enjoys and what her family cares about. It was also a hilarious time whenever the ghosts of Halloween were around and talking to Honeybee. My favorite had to be Fieri and the insane amount of references to his restaurants and recipes finding their way in. The amount of meta content was also greatly appreciated.

At some points, Honeybee's character could become a tad annoying in a way that went past the point it appeared to be trying to make. It can obviously be looked at in multiple ways that see how her character may honestly not understand the potential side of things for her brother. However, the last dream and trip through memories for Honeybee was fantastic and truly showed a side of things for Jerry that stopped the story for a moment of quick reflection. The Great North continues to do a great job of depicting this brother-and-sister relationship and the dynamic between them and their family from Fresno.

It wasn't an incredibly memorable episode, Halloween or otherwise, but it did have moments that made me laugh and relate to a lot. Seeing the honesty in how Jerry likes to celebrate Halloween in his own way was what I related to the most. I love some scary and gore-filled Halloween decorations like Honeybee, but I'm a sucker for some vintage or retro ones as well. That understanding makes for a good lesson in this episode of The Great North, and while portions of it fell flat, it was still a fun spooky watch.

The Great North Episode Boat Name & Wolf's Shirt:

"Rosemary's Buoy"

"Drag Me To Smell"

The Great North Season 3 Episode 6 "Blood Actually Adventure" Review by Brittney Bender 8 / 10 FOX's The Great North S03E06 "Blood Actually Adventure" was a fun Halloween episode for the series and explored Honeybee's family and background in a unique way. Although some moments during Honeybee's journey fell flat, the episode overall was enjoyable and worth the watch. Credits Network FOX