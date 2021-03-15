The Irregulars Trailer Introduces Sherlock Holmes' Best Kept Secret

On March 26, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Baker Street Irregulars will be stepping out from under Sherlock Holmes' shadow with Netflix and series creator Tom Bidwell's The Irregulars. But unlike the works from Doyle that the crew has appeared in, this time the supernatural threats haunting London are all too real. And while the series looks to stay true to the spirit of Holmes canon and using Doyle's supernatural writings as a guide, The Irregulars also looks to take Holmes universe in a direction many fans have asked for in the past.

So with that in mind, it's time to meet The Irregulars: Bea, Jessie, Billy, Spike, and Leo- a young team of adventurers uncovering the demonic and mysterious depths of Victorian London alongside the sinister Dr. Watson and his enigmatic business partner, Sherlock Holmes:

Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

Netflix's The Irregulars stars Thaddea Graham as Bea, Darci Shaw as Jessie, Jojo Macari as Billy, McKell David as Spike, and Harrison Osterfield as Leopold. Serving as the liaison between Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and the Irregulars is Dr. Watson (Royce Pierreson).

"The supernatural element brings a kind of Victorian horror to the show that's very different to what you'd expect in the Sherlock Holmes novels," Bidwell explains. "Because sometimes I'm reading the Sherlock Holmes novels and I end up wishing that those [supernatural-seeming elements] were real. [Laughs] In our show, the mysteries can be solved, but they can't be very easily explained with rational thought — there's monsters and ghouls and horrors attacking the city of London." Netflix's The Irregulars stars Thaddea Graham as Bea, Darci Shaw as Jessie, Jojo Macari as Billy, McKell David as Spike, and Harrison Osterfield as Leopold. Serving as the liaison between Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and the Irregulars is Dr. Watson (Royce Pierreson).