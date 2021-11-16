The Masked Singer S06 Preview: Group B Semi-Final; Masks/Clues Updated

When the dust settled on last week's Group A semi-final round, Bull and Skunk moved one step closer to grabbing FOX's The Masked Singer Season 6 crown. Unfortunately, that meant someone had to go home- but since this was a double elimination round, that meant Pepper aka Singer Natasha Bedingfield & Jester aka Singer Johnny Rotten would be leaving the state for the last time and joining previous contestants Octopus aka NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature aka Actor Vivica A. Fox, Pufferfish aka Singer Toni Braxton, Dalmatian aka Rapper Tyga, Baby aka Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Cupcake aka Singer/Songwriter Ruth Pointer, and Hamster aka Actor/Comedian Rob Schneider, and Beach Ball aka TV Personalities Mama June& Honey Boo Boo. So now it's Group B's (Banana Split, Mallard, Queen of Hearts & Caterpillar) turn for a double-elimination semi-final round as I Can See Your Voice judge Cheryl Hines joins host Nick Cannon and fellow panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke to see who makes the cut and who needs to get ready to unmask. Now before we get to the newest previews as well as an update to our masks & clues list, here's a look at Group B's "final four" in action:

Now here's a look at an early preview of Group B in semi-final action, followed by "Miss Masky" letting viewers know how they can get their hands on their own The Masked Singer NFT's.

The Masked Singer Season 6 Masks & Clues

Here's a look at our updated roster of masks & clues so far: Queen of Hearts, Banana Split, Mallard, Caterpillar, Bull, and Skunk – with tons more over at Miss Masky's Twitter account: But first, "Clue Review" clips of Episodes 1-8 courtesy of TMS:

As we mentioned previously, with a new season come changes, with the two-part kick-off seeing a double unmasking and two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". And then there's the game-changing "Take It Off Buzzer". Here's how it works: let's say a panelist is 103% certain of who is behind a mask, they hit the buzzer at any point to offer the name. If they're right? The contestant heads home immediately and the panelist gets two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. But if the panelist is wrong, there's a price to pay. While the contestant stays in the competition, the panelist who missed the mark loses two points towards the big prize. And not everyone gets a shot at it because there's only one in play in Group A and one in play for Group B.