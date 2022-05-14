The Mysterious Benedict Society Cast Confirms S02 Wrap & More

Disney+ series, The Mysterious Benedict Society appears to have wrapped up filming based on multiple recent social media posts from the main cast. The Mysterious Benedict Society season one's cast included Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict and L.D. Curtain, Kristen Schaal as Number Two, MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda Kazembe, Ryan Hurst as Milligan, Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal, Mystic Inscho as Reynie Muldoon, Seth B. Carr as George "Sticky" Washington, Emmy DeOliveira as Kate Wetherall and Marta Kessler as Constance Contriare.

Now here's a look at some excellent second season production news:

With plenty of smiles and celebrations from the cast of The Mysterious Benedict Society, season two will be a whole lot of fun and it's awesome to see how much they care for one another. The book series the show is based on was written by Trenton Lee Stewart. In the second book within the series:

The Mysterious Benedict Society is up against a new mission, significantly closer to home. After reuniting for a celebratory scavenger hunt, Reynie, Kate, Sticky, and Constance are forced to go on an unexpected search—a search to find Mr. Benedict. It seems that while he was preparing the kids' adventure, he stepped right into a trap orchestrated by his evil twin Mr. Curtain. With only one week to find a captured Mr. Benedict, the gifted children face their greatest challenge of all–a challenge that will reinforce the reasons they were brought together in the first place and will require them to fight for the very namesake that united them.

The outfits of characters like Number Two and Constance are enough to let me know the costume work in season two is going to be amazing and incredibly unique. I'm loving the mixture of mid-century modern meets a Wes Anderson film. I'm hopeful for a hint at a date for the premiere of season 2, but we'll have to wait and see.