The Orville, Doctor Who, The Sandman, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

There's something about Christmas time/Something about Christmas time/That makes you wish it was Christmas every day/To see the joy in the children's eyes/The way that the old folks smile/Says that Christmas will never go away… from the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Bryan Adams with "Christmas Time," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes The Orville cast & fans "reminding" Disney about the fourth season, BBC's Doctor Who teasing something 60th-anniversary-related dropping on Christmas Day, Netflix's The Sandman S01E06 "The Sound of Her Wings" making our "Best Episodes of 2022" and we're sharing why this "Wonderful" Saturday Night Live sketch might be the best SNL holiday sketch of all time.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Orville, Doctor Who, Sandman, SNL & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: The CW's Walker, Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, The CW's Nancy Drew, HBO Max's Doom Patrol, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Mr. Hankey vs. Scrooge McDuck, twisted yule logs & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, December 25, 2022:

Walker Season 3 Ep. 8 "Cry Uncle" Overview/Promo: A Family Reset

Chainsaw Man Finale: Character Profile Posters & Videos Released

Saturday Night Live's Best Holiday Sketch; Our "Wonderful Life" Sequel

Nancy Drew Wraps Filming; McMann Shares Heartfelt Message, BTS Looks

Doom Patrol Season 4 Ep. 5 Preview: Willoughby Kipling Wants Answers

Doctor Who Teases 60th-Anniversary Teaser/Trailer for Christmas Day

Rick and Morty, The Bear, Yellowjackets & More Twisted "Yule Logs"

Other Kevin Sullivan Unveils New Look for AEW Dynamite

The Sandman Ep. 6 "The Sound of Her Wings": BCTV Best Episodes of 2022

Mr. Hankey vs. Scrooge McDuck? It's Britt's Nonsense Holiday Battle!

Doctor Who Christmas Specials: A Festive Rewind & A Look Ahead

The Orville, The Rookie, Smallville & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

