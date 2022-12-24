The Orville, The Rookie, Smallville & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Father Christmas, give us some money/Don't mess around with those silly toys/We'll beat you up if you don't hand it over/We want your bread, so don't make us annoyed/Give all the toys to the little rich boys… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us The Kinks with "Father Christmas," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville still getting folks talking on social media; HBO Max's Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver discussing Casey Brinke & Danny the Street, Netflix coming after password-sharing in 2023 (seriously); Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday) discuss their one Smallville regret, Dan Harmon offers some insight into what's not making it into Peacock's Community: The Movie, and ABC's The Rookie dropping an S05E11 overview.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Orville, The Rookie, Smallville & Tons More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Netflix's That '90s Show, TNT's AEW Rampage, AMC's The Walking Dead Rick Grimes/Michonne Spinoff, STARZ's Outlander, Netflix's Wednesday, NBC's Saturday Night Live, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, December 24, 2022:

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 11 Overview Released; Fillion, Nash-Betts BTS

Rick and Morty: Danny Trejo, Jaguar & Our Pretty Dark Season 7 Theory

WWE SmackDown Preview: Twas The Night Before Christmas On FOX

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Shares Some Things He Learned in 2022

That '90s Show: Peacock Offers Netflix That '70s Show Reminder

AEW Rampage Preview: AEW Continues to Bash The Chadster's Holiday

The Walking Dead: Gurira on Rick/Michonne Spinoff; Eyeing Late 2023?

Outlander Official Season 7 Teaser, Poster Confirm Summer 2023 Return

Community Movie: Harmon Offers Update: Why Paintball Won't Work & More

Smallville: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar on Their Clark/Lana Regret

Wednesday Creators Talk Relationships in Season 2; COVID/Jenna Ortega

Saturday Night Live Offers A Very Bloody "A Christmas Carol" BTS Look

Netflix Is Coming for Your Password-Sharing In 2023 (Seriously)

Doom Patrol Showrunner on Casey Brinke, "Beauty" of Danny the Street

The Orville, Daredevil, That '90s Show & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.